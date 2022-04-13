JEFFERSON CITY — If you didn't know that Missouri has a state dinosaur, now you do — and the House voted Wednesday to update its name for scientific accuracy.
The dinosaur is currently referred to in state law as Hypsibema missouriensis. Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, successfully offered an amendment to House Bill 1629 that would change the name to Parrosaurus missouriensis if the bill passes the House and Senate.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State website, P. missouriensis is sometimes called a "duck-billed dinosaur." It was originally scientifically classified in 1945 under the name Parrosaurus missouriensis, but it was changed to Hypsibema missouriensis in 1979. The name went unchanged until 2018, when it was reverted back to Parrosaurus.
The fossil of P. missouriensis was first discovered in 1942 on the Chronister family farm near Glen Allen in southeastern Missouri. Dinosaur discoveries are rare in Missouri, and the Chronister fossil site is currently the only one to have been found in the state.
McCreery's proposal was among more than 20 amendments to HB 1629 that were offered by House members Wednesday. The original bill pertained only to declaring June as Myasthenia Gravis Awareness Month. Amendments that gained approval included provisions establishing archery as the state sport of Missouri and declaring June 1 as "Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Day".