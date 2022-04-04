JEFFERSON CITY — The death of the brother of Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, saved the life of a woman in Minnesota. When he died following a heart attack, Mark Griffith’s kidney and other organs were donated.
Rep. Griffith said that “through his death we were able to provide someone else with life.”
HB 2680, sponsored by Griffith, would expand the uses of the Organ Donor Program Fund.
The woman whose life was saved by the donation of Mark’s kidney reached out to Griffith and his family later on and thanked them for the lifesaving gift. Griffith said this letter helped him and his family with his brother’s death. He hopes this bill can help more families feel the same way.
As a part of the bill, the families of those who have donated organs would be recognized using Organ Donor Program funds.
The proposed bill would allow the money to be used for organ donation awareness and education, training for donation and donor registration initiatives. Additionally, any funds over $500,000 in the fund could be invested to allow for the funds to grow outside of donations and grants.
Michael Ordweiler, director of legislative affairs and governmental policy for the Department of Health and Senior Services, spoke in favor of the bill.
He said that while the donor fund currently only has two granting agencies it can work with, this bill would “widen the scope of what the department is able to do as far as outreach and awareness.”
“This is trying to get Missouri more in line with the uniform Anatomical Gift Act ... and what other states have done,” said Ordweiler. This includes updating wording — for example, removing the word “cadaver” and redefining “potential donor” or “procurement organization.”
Ordweiler also said the Governor’s Organ Donation Advisory Committee raised concerns about the bill. The bill would remove the requirement to consult with the committee for policymaking and change it to a discretionary decision. Ordweiler said this is being proposed because the committee is not always active or fully seated, which makes policymaking more difficult.