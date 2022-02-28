JEFFERSON CITY — Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Mehlville, wants municipalities to pay for any electric vehicle charging infrastructure that they mandate.
Murphy cited a St. Louis County Council bill that requires establishments undergoing construction to have parking spots ready for charging stations. He said this requirement is an overreach of local government.
Murphy said St. Louis County is misusing building codes.
“Building codes are meant for the safety of citizens,” he said. “These particular kinds of building codes are not for safety. They are there to push forward a political agenda.”
Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-St. Louis, said it is clear that electric transportation “is coming in a very big way.”
Phifer also said that retrofitting the parking lots will be much more expensive than actively developing them.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said the bill is too broadly applicable and criticized Murphy’s view of these mandates being politically motivated.
“If anything is being passed because of a political agenda, it’s this bill,” Merideth said.
House Bill 1584, as amended on the floor, would require governments to pay for electric vehicle charging stations that they mandated. Murphy’s amendment to this bill allows for outside entities to provide grants for the stations, though.
The bill won preliminary approval by the House on Monday. Another vote is needed to send it to the Senate.