JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave first-round approval Monday to two bills that would limit COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, is the sponsor of House Bill 1686. The bill would prohibit some public employers, including schools, from requiring employees or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Public hospitals would be required to grant exemptions in certain cases.
School districts would not be able to require students or staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but Hardwick said other vaccination requirements would remain intact.
Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, said the state must follow federal guidelines for exemptions.
Hospitals and other medical care facilities would be unable to require an employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they had a religious or medical exemption or if there was an available alternative to ensure reasonable safety.
Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said the bill “meets the needs for both sides” and helps ensure the rights of both employers and employees to do what they believe is best.
The second bill, House Bill 2358, is sponsored by Rep. David Evans, R-West Plains. The bill would require employers to make reasonable accommodations for an employee who requested a religious exemption to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
The accommodations would be required in the absence of evidence that would clearly indicate an undue burden.
The bill also states that workers’ compensation would be due in the event that an employee required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination suffered an injury as a result of the vaccine.
Major business groups, such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have opposed the bills, stating that they are against all vaccine mandates, either requiring or prohibiting the shots.
About 55.7% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Another vote is needed to send the bills to the Senate.