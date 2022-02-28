JEFFERSON CITY — State funding for public universities and colleges would be tied to the salaries and job status of their alumni under a bill presented to a House committee Monday.
House Bill 2602 is called the “University Rewarding Workforce Readiness Act” for four-year universities and “Two-Year College Rewarding Workforce Readiness Act” for community colleges.
The bill would give power to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to calculate a performance score for each school every year and present it to the legislature, which would make the final funding decision.
The performance indicators would take into account the average annual earnings of graduates with and without Pell Grants, the proportion of Pell Grant recipients in the school and proportion of university graduates working in Missouri as teachers, nurses, law enforcement, corrections officers and social workers.
If the bill is passed, the salaries of graduates from six and 10 years ago would be a major factor in how much the legislature would give to the universities and community colleges.
Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, sponsors the bill. At a public hearing on Monday, he told the House Committee on Higher Education that he wanted colleges and universities to “do more than just expand (students’) minds.”
“I want them to be prepared, to be able to get a job where they can take care of their family, their kids and for the future, themselves,” he said.
He said the bill was drafted with help from the nonprofit advocacy group Cicero Action. This group is an offshoot of the Cicero Institute, which aimed to “design market-driven policy systems” and apply them to “broken systems in the public sector,” according to the group's website.
The board chairperson of this organization is Joe Lonsdale, associate with the libertarian PayPal founder Peter Thiel and co-founder of Palantir, an artificial intelligence data analytics company and defense contractor for the Pentagon and U.S. Secret Service.
Jared Meyer, executive director of Cicero Action, said salary data on past graduates could be collected from Missouri’s unemployment insurance records and data shared by other states.
According to data provided by Henderson, funding levels for Lincoln University and Harris-Stowe State University, two historically Black universities, were among the highest for each graduate in 2020-2021 while having some of the lowest median graduate earnings two years and 10 years after graduation.
When asked whether this bill would create a vicious cycle, Meyer said if those underperforming universities could not improve on the other criteria apart from graduates' earnings, "the money should go to where great outcomes are being produced."
Representatives from the nonprofit Council on Public Higher Education and local community colleges spoke in opposition to the bill.
Paul Wagner, executive director of the council, said because this bill only collected salary data on those who attended six and 10 years ago, the state would fund universities based on “people who haven’t been on campus in quite a while."
He said, “What are the options for that institution to improve its score, beside calling up people in their late twenties and early thirties, saying, ‘Hey, we need you to go earn more money?'”
Moreover, Wagner raised concerns about the reliability of using state unemployment insurance data. He said students at technical colleges “rarely move out of states” while there are major metropolitan institutions and areas on Missouri’s borders. In addition, because the proposal gave major weight to graduates’ earnings, this bill would give incentives for universities “to steer people away from those lower-paying fields,” such as teaching.