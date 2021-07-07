JEFFERSON CITY – Despite bipartisan efforts from Missouri lawmakers, the Department of Labor is still attempting to collect repayment from citizens that received overpayments of unemployment benefits.
During the legislative session, the House passed bipartisan legislation instructing the Department of Labor to not enforce repayment of excess unemployment funds given to Missourians. However, the Senate failed to pass the measure before the session ended.
To bring attention back to the issue of unemployment repayment, House Democrats held a conference Wednesday morning over Zoom.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, the Ranking Minority Member of the House Budget Committee, led the conference.
Merideth said the Department of Labor “announce(ed) that they are going to begin a process for people to apply for waivers for the federal portion of these unemployment overpayments.” This statement, Merideth said, was prompted by the conference announcing its meeting.
The reason behind the state’s repayment requests is that the state made “some kind of mistake… and overpaid 46,000 Missourians,” Merideth said.
The overpayments totaled more than $150 million in unemployment benefits.
Missouri residents affected by the requests for repayment were invited to share their experiences during the conference.
One of these speakers was Amy Minich of Lawson.
Minich was furloughed from her job at Ford Motor Company from March to May of 2020. However, Minich was unable to return to work because she had to care for her 4-year-old daughter. Minich said her daughter “has respiratory issues, bronchial problems and can’t go to just a normal daycare.”
On the unemployment website, Minich found that “you could be out of work for childcare purposes” and still be eligible for benefits.
Minich continued to receive unemployment through August. It was not until December that Minich learned that she had a $9,000 overpayment.
“It immediately put panic into my world; because, how am I gonna, you know, while all this is going on? How am I going to pay my bills? What are we going to do if I don’t have an income coming in?”
For Minich, the appeal process is “tedious and time-consuming.”
“You’re on hold for hours on end. You can’t file appeals online anymore. They’ve taken that ability away. So you have to send in paperwork that has to be faxed over to a number. Then you wait. You don’t hear from anybody, you don’t know what’s going on, until you finally get a phone call that says oh, by the way, you have a hearing for an appeal,” Minich said.
Minich’s appeal process was only pushed through because she was able to receive assistance from her senator, Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, and her representative, Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty.
Minich was able to have her first overpayment forgiven, but when she applied for unemployment again in April, she received another notice of overpayment.
“This time, instead of it being wiped away, they started taking my money. Didn’t ask, didn’t know. I got a letter after the fact. So they’re already taking the money away from me,” Minich said.
Minich was able to get her situation fixed but says the Department of Labor still owes her over $3,000.
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, expressed lawmakers’ frustration with Gov. Mike Parson for not waiving the overpayments.
“I think it is a gross misjudgment on the governor, on the Department, for not doing what they’re supposed to do, having these citizens have to jump through bureaucratic red tape constantly,” Bosley said. “I don’t think that the governor is doing his part. I don’t think the department is doing their part.
“The only people that are doing their part are the Missourians who voted for us and the Missourians who rely on this assistance, who rely on this help.”
House Democrats created a petition for citizens to sign that requests action from Parson to waive the overpayments.