JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House Democrats said Monday that Gov. Mike Parson’s budget doesn’t do enough, despite a historic amount of relief funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a news conference Monday that Democrats on the House Budget Committee were both surprised and happy that the governor recommended $722 million for childcare programs.
"Frankly, the list of things we liked in the governor's budget is long," Quade said. "But that doesn't mean there isn't more that we could do and should be doing."
Quade said she takes issue with the governor’s assertion that the budget will ensure public schools will be fully funded because it shortchanges the cost of getting students to and from schools.
Because student transportation costs would remain nearly $182 million underfunded, "the claim of fully funding is just a fantasy,” she said.
Quade cited several other key areas where more funding is needed, including mental health services for children as well as for workers in education and health care.
Minority Caucus Vice-Chairperson LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, urged the budget committee to address African American maternal and infant health care.
Bosley went on to stress the importance of revitalizing minority-owned businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
As for state workers, Rep. Peter Merideth, D- St. Louis, said raising the baseline pay to $15 an hour is a start but that more is necessary in some departments.
"We are in crisis in every single department in our state of being able to hire workers because we don't pay them," he said. "Now, this is not a new problem. It is a problem that we have created, that Republican legislators have created for the last decade."
Merideth said that theme runs throughout the budget.
Specifically, the 5% expansion in higher education spending Parson recommends is not enough to address the cuts of 14% made over the last decade.
“We have an opportunity to make up for that neglect for the last 10 years and put real dollars into the state of Missouri and the people in Missouri, into higher ed, into our K-12, into things like early childhood education and after-school programming that will actually grow us for the future,” he said.
Merideth also emphasized that investing in things such as public transit and affordable housing would attract more businesses and create more jobs. That, in turn, would increase revenue in the state after the ARPA funds are spent, he said.