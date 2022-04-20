JEFFERSON CITY — A one-time income tax credit for Missourians could be forthcoming under a $1 billion measure that won first-round approval in the House on Wednesday.
The bill, sponsored by House Budget Committee Chairperson Cody Smith, R-Carthage, would offer up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit to individuals and up to $1,000 to married couples who filed jointly.
The House endorsed the legislation after debate over who would benefit most from the tax credit. The bill needs another vote to move to the Senate.
The legislation was opposed by several Democrats. Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said that the bill would not do enough for low-income and working class people.
He said that because the credit is nonrefundable, it would not apply to those who are exempt from paying income tax because they make little to no money each year, such as retired senior citizens.
“Because they don’t have a tax liability, a nonrefundable tax credit says, ‘Well, they don’t get this’ because they don’t get a refund,” Merideth said in reference to those on a fixed or low income. “So they only get to reduce the amount they owe the state.”
Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, lamented the fact that Merideth believed the bill was not sufficient. The two had heated debate on the floor about the proposal.
“Every year what I’ve always heard from you, it’s that we never spend enough money,”Roden said to Merideth. “It’s never enough.”
Merideth offered an amendment that would make the credit refundable and limit it to people whose annual income is $100,000 or less per year — $200,000 per year for married couples. The amendment lost.
Other Democrats also expressed frustration with the bill, saying that the $1 billion it would cost could be spent elsewhere.
“There are a couple of different ways you can help people with this extra resource,” said Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City. “I believe what we should do with this extra revenue is maybe raise the salary of our state employees, and let’s hire more people to do the work of the citizens of this state.”
Meanwhile, another Republican said that the bill would give back to people paying into the state’s revenue.
“In order to get a tax cut, one first has to pay taxes,” said Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel. “That working Missourian ... you’re talking about relief for them.”