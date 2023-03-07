JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's laws surrounding the trafficking of minors might be changing after a bill received initial approval by legislators Tuesday. 

House members debated a bill proposed by Rep. Jeff Coleman, R-Grain Valley, that would modify the offense of "enticing a child."

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at emmamurphy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you