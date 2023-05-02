JEFFERSON CITY — The House gave initial approval Tuesday to a resolution that would ask voters to approve a constitutional amendment forbidding ranked-choice voting.

Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, sponsor of House Joint Resolution 66, said his bill would enshrine Missouri’s current voting system in the state Constitution to resist movement toward adopting ranked-choice voting.

