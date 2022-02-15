JEFFERSON CITY − House Democrats spoke up on Tuesday against a joint resolution that could reverse a successful 2020 ballot measure allowing Medicaid expansion.
Sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, HJR 117 proposes a constitutional amendment that would allow the Missouri General Assembly to appropriate funds to the program annually, as legislators see fit.
Those covered by the joint state and federal health care program include children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with disabilities and low-income adults. After Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion in August 2020, Medicaid eligibility extended to working-age adults making up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that is $31,781.
Under Smith’s proposal, there would be no funding for the expanded state program if the General Assembly chose not to allot funds to it.
Democrats said the proposal was misleading, ignores the decision made by voters and could hurt children’s hospitals.
But Smith, the House Budget Committee chairman, said the change is needed for budget control.
“I think our (state) Medicaid system in broken in many ways,” he said.
The House gave preliminary approval to the measure. Another vote is needed to send it to the Senate. If approved by the legislature, the resolution would be placed on the statewide ballot for consideration by voters.
Smith’s proposal also includes two other components: adults aged 19-64 must be engaged in 80 hours of work per month and have Missouri residency to be eligible for receiving the aid.
“I mentioned employment (but) you can also meet those requirements through education, community service, job search or job readiness assistance provision,” Smith said.
He added that the residency requirement would effectively eliminate what is known as the out-of-state payment, which ends up subsidizing other states’ Medicaid programs.
“If you have a Medicaid recipient from Illinois or Kansas that comes to Missouri, their service provider is being paid by that respective state’s Medicaid program and additionally, Missouri is adding to that payment and subsidizing it,” Smith said. “We are the only state in the nation that provides that type of Medicaid extra payment.”
With regard to equipping the General Assembly with the power to decide allotment of funds, Smith said that it would prove to be potentially beneficial in future years when Medicaid becomes prohibitively expensive and ends up encroaching on other priorities in the state budget.
Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, had sent out a survey to her constituents in preparation for the session. One of the questions she included was: “Should lawmakers appropriate necessary funding in the state budget to fully fund Medicaid expansion as directed by the Missouri voters?”
Lewis said one of the respondents asked why the question was being raised, given that voters approved expanding Medicaid and the Missouri Supreme Court has called on the state to fund it.
“Why do we even have representatives when they continue to refuse to represent the people of the state?” Lewis asked.
As a nurse, Lewis considers health care to be very important.
“I took care of so many patients who were admitted to the ICU for not having access to preventative health care, and they ended being crippled by medical bills,” she said.
Rep. Betsy Fogle, D-Springfield, proposed an amendment to change the wording, which she considered misleading. She wanted to include the following lines:
- Allow state legislators to determine which Missourians who are eligible to receive Medicaid are allowed to have their health care funded.
- Prevent Missouri hospitals from offsetting some of the unreimbursed cost of treating non-Missouri Medicaid patients.
- Impose work requirements upon adult Medicaid recipients.
Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, and Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, criticized Fogle’s wording.
“It has more dangling clauses and more passive tense than a seventh grade book report,” Christofanelli said.
Fogle’s proposed amendment was voted down.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said that the ones who would take the biggest financial hit from Smith’s proposal would be children’s hospitals. He requested that the resolution exempt them, but his idea was also rejected.
Missouri Budget Project President Amy Blouin released a statement in opposition shortly after the House adjourned.
As a nonprofit public policy analysis organization that analyzes economic issues, the Missouri Budget Project said that HJR 117 would not only undermine the will of Missouri voters but also stamp out economic growth that Medicaid expansion will deliver when fully implemented.