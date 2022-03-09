JEFFERSON CITY — A little over a year ago, Mary Rohe and her family “lived a nightmare.” Her 88-year-old mother was in pain. Rohe drove her to the emergency room, parked the car, and hospital staff took her in.
It was the last Rohe would see her mother for her 10-day stay. There were restrictions on visitors due to COVID-19.
“She was in distress and confused,” Rohe said in written testimony to a House committee. “She thought she had been ‘left to die.’”
The “No Patient Left Behind Act,” which requires hospitals and nursing homes to allow certain visitors, passed the Missouri House on Wednesday. The bill is in response to visitation restrictions put in place as COVID-19 precautions and aims to expand options for visitation.
It passed by a vote of 120-27 with some opposition from Democrats. The bill now moves to the Senate.
The proposal, HB 2116, would allow patients to designate at least three “essential support persons” beyond a spouse or guardian allowed to be present with the patient. At least two people could be with the patient at all times during the day.
Multiple Republicans said the legislation would be the most important they passed all session and mentioned receiving support from constituents about the measures.
“We can have the best of both worlds,” said Rep. John Eggleston, R-Maysville, who is a co-sponsor of the bill. “We can have the safety that’s required, we can have the visitation rights that’s so important to folks for us to come in and hold their hand, to be with them, to help them with their mental health, their physical health by being there for them in-person.”
The Boone County delegation split 4-1 on the bill, with Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, David Smith, D-Columbia, Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, and Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, voting yes; Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia, voted no.
A few Democrats spoke in opposition, citing the importance of protecting the safety of health care workers and letting them make their own policy decisions.
“We are not doctors, we are not medical professionals. We are politicians,” said Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City.
Hospitals or health care professionals would be allowed to restrict visitation if the patient requested it or if the visitor would be a health risk to patients. Visitors would still be required to follow facility guidelines for wearing protective equipment such as masks.
The bill also would prevent facilities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines as a condition to receive treatment or visitors.
During numerous House deliberations, various lawmakers shared testimony of being away from loved ones during their last moments over the past couple years.
Walsh recounted how her husband, Steve Walsh, was hospitalized for COVID-19. She said she called every day until, finally, a nurse allowed her to visit. He died in August. She called the legislation one of the most important bills this session.