JEFFERSON CITY - The House passed a resolution Wednesday that aims to block ranked-choice voting in Missouri.
House Joint Resolution 131, sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, would make it so voters could choose only one candidate for each office, as they do now. Those nominees — one candidate from each party — would then appear on the general election ballot.
Ranked-choice voting has gained some traction in Missouri. A bipartisan group had proposed an initiative to abolish partisan primary elections. Doing so would allow voters to rank and select four candidates regardless of party affiliation. The four candidates receiving the most votes would then move to a general election where voters would again rank the candidates by order of preference.
Because the resolution passed by the House would require that only one vote be cast for each issue or candidate, it would not allow for ranking of candidates to occur.
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, said the resolution is founded in fear.
"Here we go with HJR 131, that I see as a resolution for the fear of the unknown," she said.
The House passed the resolution by a vote of 97 to 45, and it will now move on to the Senate. The resolution, which would amend the state Constitution, would be on the ballot in November if approved by both chambers.