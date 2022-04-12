JEFFERSON CITY — House leaders have proposed a $500 tax credit that resembles a Democrat amendment that was shut down by the Republican-controlled House last week.
House Budget Committee Chairperson Cody Smith, R-Carthage, announced Monday that he is sponsoring a tax credit of up to $500 for Missourians who paid personal income tax in 2021. The credit would go up to $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.
The one-time program would cost $1 billion, which would come out of the surplus in the state’s General Revenue Fund. It would apply only to Missourians who lived in the state for the whole tax year.
“As families struggle to make ends meet with the rising cost of inflation, it’s important that we do everything we can to help them keep more of their hard-earned dollars.” Smith said in a news release.
Last week, Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, offered an amendment to an appropriation bill that would have given up to $1,000 to low- and moderate-income families that faced unemployment, housing insecurity or qualify for programs such as Medicaid and child care subsidies.
Windham’s amendment was voted down and he said he would not support this new bill as it currently stands.
“I think that folks who are low- and moderate-income should receive more money than the folks that have not seen the same hardships that the low-income folks have in post-pandemic and pandemic times,” Windham said.
Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, said that because the state has more money than usual this year, the money does not have to be so targeted.
“I think that most of what we do here is targeted to low-income and disadvantaged people,” O’Laughlin said. “I see nothing wrong with a measure, when we have as much money as we have now, in sending money back to the people who are actually paying in.”
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, said she will reluctantly support the bill, but she is frustrated that they missed out on funding larger projects with that money.
She would have preferred to spend the surplus on projects such as long-term infrastructure and behavioral health facilities.
“I really wished we would have put this into higher education, into getting professionals into fields that are really lacking workers,” Nurrenbern said.
However, Nurrenbern said she does appreciate putting money into Missourians’ pockets instead of letting it sit in the state treasury.
The bill is slated for a hearing by the House Budget Committee at noon Wednesday.