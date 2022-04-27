JEFFERSON CITY — Rep. Sara Walsh was rebuffed by fellow Republicans Wednesday over an amendment that would have restricted the gas tax increases passed by the legislature in 2021.
Missouri's gas tax rate is currently 19.5 cents per gallon, which is one of the lowest in the nation, according to American Petroleum Institute. The gas tax is scheduled to increase 2.5 cents each year until 2025, when it would reach a rate of 29.5 cents per gallon.
Walsh, R-Ashland, offered an amendment that would have paused the gas tax increase for two years if average gas prices exceeded $3.50 per gallon in Missouri.
Walsh emphasized multiple times that she would rather repeal the gas tax increases as a whole, but this was an amendment of compromise.
Some rural Republicans said the tax is vital to their constituents.
Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said the tax helps fund the sparsely populated counties she represents and it should not be paused.
"You've already given them the carrot, you can't take it away," she said. Some of the counties rely on the money to make improvements to gravel and dirt roads.
Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, said he had spoken to constituents and many were OK with the gas tax increase.
"They said 'Fix our roads. We gotta get our roads fixed,'" Van Schoiack said.
The House defeated Walsh's amendment with a vote of 61-55 . A number of Democrats declined to take a position, voting "present."
Walsh is a candidate for the 4th District congressional seat. Her amendment was proposed as a part of a larger bill, SB 820, that among other things, would restrict how homeowners' associations implement rules regarding placement of solar panels.