Shannon Huff, a morel enthusiast from Camden County, encourages everyone to reconnect with nature by hunting mushrooms, but foraging comes with rules and restrictions. Here's what you need to know:
Look out for mushrooms that closely resemble the tasty fungi or “false morels.” Sometimes called reds or beefsteak mushrooms, you can tell the difference by cutting one in half.
If the mushroom is hollow, it’s a true morel. If not, toss it, said Malissa Briggler, state botanist and part-time mushroom expert.
“I do spend a fair amount of time trying to explain why people really should not be eating the false morels," Briggler said. "There is a pretty good, easy way to identify morels in the field. I don't worry too much about people accidentally poisoning themselves by eating a mushroom that was not."
Learn where morel harvesting is allowed. On Department of Conservation land, all mushrooms are free to gather for personal use. However, mushrooms gathered on public land cannot be sold.
Highly trafficked areas near cities or in city parks may have additional regulations, so Briggler encourages mushroom hunters to check with local officials.
State parks not managed by the Department of Conservation also may have different rules for gathering mushrooms.
Don’t trespass. Perhaps the rule most sacred to the mushroom hunting community is to seek approval before picking mushrooms on private land. Picking morels and other mushrooms on land that doesn't belong to you without permission is considered poaching.