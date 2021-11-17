How MU workers keep the campus botanical gardens thriving during cold weather

As gray skies roll over Columbia, fall fades into winter and the days shorten to a fraction of what they were before. MU’s botanic gardens now speckle the grounds with an assortment of life, leaves and color.
“Kind of a misconception about the campus landscape and the garden is that during the winter, things are all dead. And they’re not. They’re just dormant,” said Pete Millier, director of the Mizzou Botanic Garden.
The normally vibrant gardens, including 18 named locations scattered about campus, with an assortment of just about anything that could survive in Missouri’s climate, have consolidated to a few staple plants that keep the dull winter gray away.
“We’ll have some flowering kale and cabbage that we already planted in some of the display beds and containers,” Millier said. “They’re technically not in bloom right now. But, you know, the foliage is colorful, so it’s something a little different. There’s shades of cream and purple, and that’s always a nice color combination through the winter.”
Jenna Rozum, senior horticulture manager for the Mizzou Botanic Garden, said while many of the flower beds are emptied, the containers are key for maintaining “winter interest.”
“So the in-ground beds we just leave. The containers we will put evergreens and different things in,” she said. “It’s still a little cost prohibitive, though.
“That also helps make them not become just like trash cans and places for people to, like, put their cigarette butts out, which still happens, but it’s nice that there’s something in there.”
The garden is a year-round effort, and the plants are just as resilient. Some of the more tropical plants, such as banana trees, rubber trees and crotons, though find a new winter home in MU’s greenhouses.
“These lovely things right here, with beautiful different color leaves,” said Colleen Thomas, groundskeeper for MU’s landscaping department, while showing off some pictures she had on her phone. “Those are called crotons — and some of those are like 20 and 30 years old — that we save every year and ... replant in the spring.”
During the winter, many perennial plants are left outside, capable of their own survival.
“There are certain ways we trim the bushes,” Thomas said. “Some we don’t trim at all because we want to see a visual element we call a ‘winter interest,’ or how the plants look in the winter and against a snow background. This includes the red berries you see on our ‘pixie lights’ bush.
“We wait to cut the ornamental grasses in the spring as the grasses look lovely during the winter and during the snow season. We will cut them anew in the springtime.”
And those grasses, like the miscanthus, switchgrass and varieties of bluestem, bloom and flower like any other plant.
“Everything has a flower, it’s just not what we typically think of,” Rozum said.
And for the botanic gardens, winter is a focus for maintaining a beautiful campus.
“The big highlights for us, for the garden to look its best, are the two graduations, winter and summer graduation in May and then homecoming,” Millier said. “Those are our holidays, and we focus toward them.”
Millier feels bad for those who graduate in the winter, as there are fewer options for photos in the bad weather.
“So locations like Tiger Plaza and the Eighth Street circle are important locations, that even in some fairly bad weather, (winter graduates) can still get pictures taken of their graduation,” he said.
While not much is spent on plants during the winter, as most are donated, upward of $150,000 is spent on clearing the pathways, depending on how much snow falls.
“On the low end, it would be great to stay at $150,000 to $200,000 a year because we spent a lot of money on equipment and preparation of materials and training of staff and equipping the staff to do snow removal,” Millier said. “On the high end, it can cost $500,000, $600,000. It just depends on what type of winter you have.”
And that snowfall enriches the beauty of the campus.
“Anything that we leave up because there’s some winter interest generally will look good when the snow is on it or if we get ice,” Rozum said. “I mean, ice storms are terrible. They’re the worst things that we deal with for a lot of reasons, but gosh, they really make things pretty for a few hours.”
“It looks magical. Everything’s glistening, but it really causes damage,” she said.
While the cold, gray Missouri skies hold many at their door frame, locking them inside, the Mizzou Botanic Garden beckons them to go outside.