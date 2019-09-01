Hudspeth and Schafer

Brooke Patrice Hudspeth and Ryan Michael Schafer were married Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Firestone Baars Chapel in Columbia.

 Photo courtesy

of Brook Hudspeth Schafer

The bride is the daughter of Troy and Valerie (Schilling) Hudspeth of Lockwood, Missouri. The groom is the son of John and Marcia (Johanning) Schafer of Columbia.

Jarica Oeltjen was matron of honor, and Brandi Brabo, Tracy Smith and Pam Schafer served as bridesmaids. Elliott Schafer was the flower girl. Mark Schafer was best man, and John Doyle, Peter Haslag, Skyler Martin, Jake Tillitt, Drew Walters, Tyler Nielsenand and TJ Brandel were groomsmen. Chase Oeltjen was ring bearer, and Andrew Hudspeth, Jason Hudspeth, Phil Oeltjen and Joe Doyle were ushers.

Joseph Haslag officiated the wedding, and Douglas Ashcraft was the accompanist.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a dinner reception and dancing at the Kimball Ballroom. The couple are planning a honeymoon in Western Europe.

