The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a reminder that annual hunting and fishing permits will expire at the end of February. This includes permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing and combination hunting and fishing from 2019.
Hunters and anglers can can buy the permits around the state, on the MDC website or through the MDC app. Commercial and lifetime permits can only be purchased by calling the MCD Permit Services Unit at 573-522-0107for an application.
The hunting and fishing licenses will be effective from the date of purchase and expire on the last day of February the following year.