Shoppers may notice larger than usual crowds in mid-Missouri this weekend during the annual state sales tax holiday.
Missouri is among 13 states that has adapted a sales tax holiday. The idea is to give residents a chance to buy clothes, diapers and supplies at a discount for the coming school year — which could help offset the rising cost of goods caused by high inflation.
In Missouri, which has held the sales tax holiday since 2004, shoppers at stores statewide will be able to buy certain goods without paying the state’s sales tax of 4.225 cents per $1.
Here are some more details about the sales tax holiday:
When does tax free weekend start?
This year, the state sales tax holiday will be Friday through Sunday (Aug. 5-7). Residents and non-residents can take advantage of the sales tax holiday.
During this time period, the 4.225% state sales tax will be waived.
What does tax free weekend include?
Tax free weekend includes electronics, school supplies, clothing and other items such as diapers for infants, shoes, cloth to make school uniforms and other pieces of clothing, hats, socks and underwear.
Does tax free weekend have limitations or price limits?
There are some limitations and conditions to the sales tax holiday.
Only purchases for personal use qualify for tax free weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. Also, all the items should be purchased with the customers’ personal funds.
There are also price limits on the taxable value of clothing, electronics and school supplies:
- A piece of clothing can’t exceed a taxable value of $100.
- School supplies cannot exceed $50 per purchase.
- Graphing calculators can’t exceed $150.
- Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350.
- Personal computers or peripheral devices such as mice, keyboards and cables can’t exceed $1,500, according to the department.
Which items do not qualify for tax free weekend?
For clothing, the exception to qualifying items is accessories and Halloween costumes. “The term shall not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles,” according to the department.
Exceptions for qualifying school supplies are sports equipment, envelopes, mailing tapes, locker mirrors, furniture, paper trimmer and blade refils, storage bags, bulletin boards and briefcases.
Items that do not qualify for electronics are CD players, desktop or portable telephones, digital and non-digital cameras, film, headphones, DVDs and radios.
Does Amazon do a tax-free weekend?
“Sales tax holidays may be applied to sales sold by Amazon.com and its affiliates, including marketplace sellers,” according to the website.
However, the company discloses that taxes may still be applied on items that don’t qualify for the tax-free weekend sale.