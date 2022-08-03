Shoppers may notice larger than usual crowds in mid-Missouri this weekend during the annual state sales tax holiday.

Missouri is among 13 states that has adapted a sales tax holiday. The idea is to give residents a chance to buy clothes, diapers and supplies at a discount for the coming school year — which could help offset the rising cost of goods caused by high inflation.

  • General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022. Journalism MA student with a focus on Cross-Platform Editing and Producing. Reach me at navavc@mail.missouri.edu.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

