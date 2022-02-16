JEFFERSON CITY — A resolution that critics say would nearly eliminate amending the state constitution by initiative petition gained first-round approval by the Missouri House on Wednesday.
Based on voter turnout in the most recent general election, sponsoring Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, estimated it would take 2.1 million votes to pass an amendment by the petition process under his proposal.
“It will require a majority of registered voters across the state,” Davidson said, “ensuring that we not only have consensus among Missourians, but the enthusiasm of Missourians as well before we change our most fundamental document.”
Amendments currently proposed by the initiative process require a majority of votes from the ballots cast. Davidson's proposal would require a majority of the state's 4.3 million registered voters. Roughly 70% voted in 2020, a total of just over three million votes and a record turnout for the state.
Based on Davidson’s proposal and 2020 voter turnout, around two-thirds of ballots cast would be required for amendments to pass.
The proposed ballot measure drew staunch opposition and criticism from multiple House Democrats, including three of four on the House Elections committee, where the bill passed on a party-line vote.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, pointed out the resolution does not explicitly state it applies to constitutional amendments only, and it could be interpreted to apply to statutory changes, despite Davidson’s intent.
Davidson said he is open to making changes to the resolution's wording to clarify his intent. However, the proposal was given preliminary approval by the House on Wednesday without any changes made.
Other Democrats suggested that the provision would effectively make it impossible for citizens to pass amendments. The sentiment is consistent with objections to other Republican proposals aimed at changing initiative petition thresholds.
“I agree with the sponsor that this is simple. It clearly is simple, but it clearly suppresses the vote,” said Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia.
Another House vote is needed to send the measure to the Senate. If both chambers approve it, the resolution would go on the statewide ballot.