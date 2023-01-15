There is power in affinity groups.
But are there also ways minority students can find comfort in the greater school community?
There is a necessary conversation to have about why these moments are mainly being found inside these affinity groups and not being tackled in a larger university and societal context.
Chris Rozek, assistant professor in the department of education and psychology at Washington University in Saint Louis, said research on the intersection of education and psychology covering sense of belonging is extremely recent, but it’s already found valuable potential solutions.
Both Rozek and Remya Perinchery, a psychologist and senior staff clinician at MU, suggest that at the heart of the issue of finding belonging, and thus the cause of mental health and academic difficulties, is students perceiving their minority status as a weakness. A way education psychology has found to tackle this fear is a technique called ‘Difference-Education Intervention.’
Coined by social psychologists, Difference-Education Interventions are a tool for improving first-generation students’ academic performance and all students’ college transition. At interventions, incoming students listen to stories from older students from a variety of backgrounds. The older students are asked to talk candidly about the different struggles they faced in terms of their transition to college, and how their backgrounds or the differences in their backgrounds were strengths. Since 2014, these interventions have been tested in many colleges across the country and according to Rozek, proved quite successful.
“The intervention improved college grades and a bunch of other outcomes for especially first-generation college students,” Rozek said. “And for continuing-generation college students, it actually made them more empathetic. They were treating students from underrepresented backgrounds better and were more open to their experiences.”
Rozek also says that an established body of research affirms that making students take interdisciplinary ethnic study courses leads not only to improved cross-cultural understanding, but a boost in the academic engagement and self-confidence for students of color. This leads to higher academic performance and graduation rates.
Maya Williams, an MU doctoral student in counseling psychology, suggests opening the dialogue further with students who feel their only true safe spaces on campus are within affinity groups. The more the students affected are involved, the better targeted the policy changes will be.
Systemic solutions such as these are always slow to implementation, but while they are discussed, there are also more personal ways individuals can boost cross-cultural conversations.
Lawrence Clark, a senior who started the Mixed at Mizzou organization, searched far and wide across campus to spread the word about the group, going to nearly every identity-based club. He was scared at first, not knowing anybody almost everywhere he went, but Clark reports nothing but positive and welcoming experiences.
“I think there's two things,” Clark said. “I think people don't want to go to clubs that are not their identity. One, maybe the more considerate people are like, ‘Oh, I want to let them have their space,’ right? And then there's the other people who are afraid they don't know anything about it. They're intimidated."
Whether or not it’s the right time to take the initiative and enter a space catered to people outside of your identity is a gray area. Sometimes people come into these spaces with bad intentions and leave a sour taste, making the organization weary of future outside visitors.
Clark recognizes this, but he still believes that where there is a will, there’s a way. “I would say that when the people are coming in with an open mind, wanting to learn, wanting to listen, that's perfect.”