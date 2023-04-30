A choir sang and swayed to churchgoers packed on bright red pews during Second Baptist Church's service on Sunday. Between the hymns and prayers, a tribute commemorated James T. Scott, who was once a member of the church.

Scott was lynched on April 29, 1923 on the Stewart Road bridge near downtown Columbia, one of the 60 documented lynchings in Missouri between 1877 and 1950, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you