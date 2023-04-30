A choir sang and swayed to churchgoers packed on bright red pews during Second Baptist Church's service on Sunday. Between the hymns and prayers, a tribute commemorated James T. Scott, who was once a member of the church.
"In this centennial year, it seems as though the calendars have aligned, so that we can give God the glory, not for how he died, but for how he lived," Senior Pastor Clyde Ruffin said about Scott.
While soft notes echoed from a piano, a presentation about Scott's life, death and legacy was read aloud to the congregation by Rodney Sheley and Sterling Jones.
The presentation chronicled Scott's family, his time as a faithful member of the church, his military service and his successful career as a janitor at MU, which Jones said was exceptional for a Black man in Columbia at the time.
Scott and his wife were prominent figures in Columbia's Black community, Jones said.
White teenager Regina Almstedt was attacked on April 20, 1923 on her way to music class. Scott was jailed after Almstedt identified him as the man who assaulted her, despite evidence against her claim. He was then taken out of the Boone County Jail by a mob and lynched in front of hundreds of spectators. No members of the mob were convicted of a crime, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Jones said one of Scott's last actions was a prayer: "Lord have mercy on an innocent man's soul."
Scott was buried in an unmarked grave in a segregated section of Columbia Cemetery on April 30, 1923. A headstone in Columbia Cemetery and a memorial plaque near the site of the lynching have since been placed in Scott's memory.
Ruffin read from the Constitution and the Bible, saying, "'We the people' includes all of us."
He also spoke about the recent shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was shot in Kansas City earlier this month by Andrew Lester, a white man, after Yarl mistakenly went to Lester's home while trying to pick up his brothers, the Associated Press reported.
"The feeling of immediate trauma resulting from yet another act of unbridled violence was regrettably all too familiar," Ruffin said. "The miracle is that today, rather than lamenting another Black man whose life was senselessly taken, we're able to speak the name of Ralph Yarl and praise God that although he was shot ... he did not die."