Jefferson Farm and Garden hosts sixth annual Butterfly Festival

Jared Brabant, a University of Missouri graduate student, shows excited children a captured bee Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Bees were kept in chilled vials, which made them lethargic.
Marybeth Jennings, a Master Gardener and volunteer, lets people into the butterfly enclosure Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. When the enclosure opened at 10 a.m., people waited in line to get inside.
Jefferson Farm and Garden, a site used by University of Missouri Extension’s horticulture program, held its sixth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday. The event was in partnership with the Heart of Missouri Master Gardeners and featured a butterfly enclosure and several other attractions for the community. The event was an opportunity for the public to learn about pollinators’ life cycles and gardening for pollen-friendly plants. Charles Holland, director of Jefferson Farm and Garden, said that more than 2,000 people had expressed interest in the event on social media. In addition to the enclosure, visitors could seek lessons in gardening, food trucks, goats to pet and arts-and-crafts tables.
Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.
Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).
Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.