Jefferson Farm and Garden hosts sixth annual Butterfly Festival

Jefferson Farm and Garden hosts sixth annual Butterfly Festival

Jefferson Farm and Garden, a site used by University of Missouri Extension’s horticulture program, held its sixth annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday. The event was in partnership with the Heart of Missouri Master Gardeners and featured a butterfly enclosure and several other attractions for the community. The event was an opportunity for the public to learn about pollinators’ life cycles and gardening for pollen-friendly plants. Charles Holland, director of Jefferson Farm and Garden, said that more than 2,000 people had expressed interest in the event on social media. In addition to the enclosure, visitors could seek lessons in gardening, food trucks, goats to pet and arts-and-crafts tables.

Visitors enjoy the pollen-friendly plant garden

Visitors enjoy the pollen-friendly plant garden Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Master Gardeners led education sessions on how to make one's garden a home for pollinating insects.
Kendri Preston, 2, reaches out to pet a goat

Kendri Preston, 2, reaches out to pet a goat Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. The farm's "goats-on-the-go" attraction was found right after the butterfly enclosure.
Jared Brabant, a University of Missouri graduate student, shows excited children

Jared Brabant, a University of Missouri graduate student, shows excited children a captured bee Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Bees were kept in chilled vials, which made them lethargic.
Various butterflies and moths are displayed at Jared Brabant’s table

Various butterflies and moths sit on display at Jared Brabant’s table Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Visitors could touch certain insects on display and feel their brittle wings.
Marybeth Jennings, a Master Gardner and volunteer, slowly lets people

Marybeth Jennings, a Master Gardener and volunteer, lets people into the butterfly enclosure Saturday at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. When the enclosure opened at 10 a.m., people waited in line to get inside.
  • Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School, and through his education there he aspires to become a public-affairs journalist of great renown.

    Clayton is working in Jefferson City to cover the ongoings of the state legislature and the stories within the community that matter to Missourians. He hopes to utilize his political science background to step into government-accountability reporting that places power into the hands of constituents (at any scale).

    Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing an internship with a reputable publication.

  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a Spring 2023 photo editor at The Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.