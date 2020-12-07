Appearing via a grainy camera feed from the Boone County Jail, murder suspect Joseph Elledge, 25, heard a Boone County Circuit Court judge deny a motion to set his bond at $750,000 on Monday afternoon.
Elledge is charged with the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, along with charges of child abuse of his daughter, who was a year old at the time of the suspected incident.
Ji was 28 when she was reported missing Oct. 9, 2019. Local, state and federal law enforcement along with volunteers have searched to find her.
Monday’s hearing became a heated discussion over Zoom between the prosecution and Elledge’s two legal teams. Scott Rosenblum, who is representing Elledge for the 2020 homicide case, told Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs that Elledge was not a risk to the public and that he has no criminal record.
He also noted Elledge has resumed his studies to become a mechanical engineer remotely. It is unclear if Elledge, a former MU student, has resumed studies through a University of Missouri engineering program.
Elledge was arrested in October 2019 in the alleged abuse of his daughter. He was named a “prime suspect” in his wife’s disappearance a month later.
At Monday’s hearing, Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight doubled down on what he said he believes a jury will agree about Elledge, and that Elledge is a “Cold. Calculated. Killer.”
Knight went on to describe Elledge as a “narcissist” who was “horribly abusive” to Ji. He added that in his more than 20 years of being a prosecutor, Elledge “is the most verbally abusive person” he has come across.
While he did not go into detail, Knight also said Elledge had “plenty of motive” to kill his wife. Knight assured Jacobs the state will show that Elledge killed Ji and that the prosecution doesn’t need to find her body to prove it.
Knight also said the murder case could go to trial as soon as April or May of next year. Both the defense and prosecution agreed the case, filed in 2020, should go to trial before the older domestic assault and child abuse cases filed in October 2019.
“The train is being driven by the murder case,” attorney John O’Connor said. O’Connor is representing Elledge in the 2019 case.
Knight reminded the judge that Elledge, his daughter and Elledge’s mother were found with clothes and belongings packed near the time of his arrest, suggesting he was a flight risk.
“That isn’t the case,” Rosenblum said, dismissing the idea that Elledge was attempting to run.
But Jacobs rejected the idea of setting a bond for Elledge, who has been held without bond since his arrest.
Rosenblum hinted in the hearing at a possible strategy for defending Elledge. He pointed to the lack of certainty that Ji didn’t “run off and start a new relationship” with someone she frequently “messaged.” The nature of the communication was not described during the hearing, but Rosenblum said it will be evidence in the trial.
Knight pushed back against the idea that Ji would never leave her daughter. He also said there is plenty of evidence of Elledge’s abuse.
An audio recording of Elledge yelling at Ji, screaming “I will bury the earth under you,” was played at a hearing on Nov. 6, 2019. The recording is believed to have been recorded by her without her husband’s knowledge.
On top of this, Knight told Jacobs that letters from friends, family and associates of Ji will “paint her as a loving mother” who wouldn’t leave to start a new life without telling anyone about it.
Elledge’s mother has custody of the couple’s daughter, but Ji’s parents, who were living in China at the time of their daughter’s disappearance, have visitation rights.