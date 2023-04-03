Missouri’s ban on lawmakers and legislative staff working as lobbyists for two years after leaving office is a reasonable limit that does not overly burden free speech rights, a federal judge ruled last week.

First enacted in 2018 as part of a voter-approved initiative called “Clean Missouri,” the law is designed to prevent corruption and the appearance of corruption, U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool wrote in his order in a case filed by former state Rep. Rocky Miller and legislative assistant John LaVanchy.

