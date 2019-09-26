Columbia Police Department and Solid Waste Utility completed the landfill dig Thursday morning related to the disappearance of Megan Shultz in 2006. 

On Sept. 9, police began the dig to find materials from around the time Shultz disappeared. On Sept. 18, crews found materials and objects that appeared to be human remains. The remains were later confirmed by a professional anthropologist to be human remains, but DNA testing is needed to confirm they belong to Schultz.

No other evidence was found in the area related to the disappearance. However, all evidence that has been found will go through an extensive analysis. 

The dig was started after Shultz's husband, Keith Alan Comfort, confessed to police that he had killed her.

