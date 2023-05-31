The field of 13 applicants for a short-term vacancy on the Columbia School Board includes two former board members and four recent candidates.
The deadline to apply was 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In order of applying, the applicants are: Jan Mees, Chuck Basye, Phil Stroessner, John Potter, Della Streaty-Wilhoit, Andrea Lisenby, James Patterson, Frank Aten, Sahba Jalali, Greg Brockmeier, Mike Zweifel, James Gordon and Karen Hayes.
Mees served four terms starting in 2007, and Streaty-Wilhoit served one term starting in 2019. Lisenby ran for the board in 2022, and Basye, Potter and Gordon were candidates this year.
The vacancy on the seven-member board results from Katherine Sasser’s resignation in early May. Sasser, who is moving to another state, had a little less than a year left on her first term.
Per district policy, the School Board will fill the vacancy. This has happened two other times in relatively recent history: Darin Preis was appointed to fill out the term for Paul Cushing, who moved out of state; and James Whitt was named to finish Rosie Tippin’s term when she resigned because of illness.
The board will meet Monday to discuss the applications and again Tuesday to conduct interviews with the top applicants, according to an email from district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
The appointee will take the oath of office at the board’s June 12 regular board meeting.
Whoever is appointed has the option to run for a full term in the April 2024 election. Terms are for three years and unpaid.
Public comment on the applicants is not an option at the meetings next week, Baumstark said. However, community members who want to weigh in may use a contact form on the district’s website; feedback will be shared with board members.
