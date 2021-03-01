It's kindergarten enrollment time. The online application is open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Enrollment forms can be completed online or in person, by scheduling an appointment with your school.

In order to be eligible for 2021-2022 kindergarten, the student needs to be five years old before Aug. 1, 2021.

To be considered for one of Columbia's three Lottery Schools — Benton STEM, Locust Street Expressive Arts or Ridgeway Elementary schools — you must complete enrollment by March 15.

Additional information is available online or by calling Columbia Public Schools at 214-3437.

