The Enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies, or eMINTS, National Center at MU College of Education is educating fifth-grade students about computer coding and motivating them to take an interest in STEM.
The U.S. Department of Education issued the $3.9 million Education Innovation and Research grant that eMINTS is using to ignite interest in computer coding and STEM through video games, according to a news release.
eMINTS will prepare and support teachers by providing coaching on creating classes to teach students how to make their own video games. Kansas City Audio-Visual will supply computers to rural Missouri school districts with high percentages of students with financial needs.
Carla Chaffin, the grant’s primary instructional consultant with the eMINTS National Center, commented on the grant.
“By exposing students to these opportunities to create and learn, hopefully they will be excited about potentially pursuing careers in STEM later down the road,” she said in a news release.