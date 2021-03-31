Southern Boone middle schoolers won’t be rained on while changing classes if voters approve a new bond issue April 6. The Southern Boone School Board is asking for a $7.7 million bond issue to connect two middle school buildings in Ashland.
The proposed addition is the latest in a series of building projects in the rapidly growing school district.
Currently, middle school students in Ashland attend classes in two neighboring buildings. There’s no way to walk between them without going outside.
Superintendent Chris Felmlee said it’s more than just a matter of keeping kids out of the elements.
“The safety factor is huge,” Felmlee said. “You know, my doors were open on the hour every hour during the instructional day. Now I’ve got an opportunity to really lock the school down and just make it safer for kids.”
Funds from the bond issue would provide more than just a covered walkway: Plans also include construction of a new main office, with the old office area converted into new classrooms, and new science labs as well as a new library and vocational area. The vocational area would house the classes now held in the building across the street.
School Board President Steve Condron said the project will help “address space concerns” in one of the fastest-growing communities in Missouri.
“These larger classes that have made their way through K-5 are going to be hitting our middle school,” Condron said. “[We will be] making sure we’ve got updated facilities and adequate space to accommodate those classes and provide a safer environment for our students.”
If approved, the proposed plans also include a new sprinkler system in the South Building, which currently lacks one entirely, and new fire alarms, speakers and asbestos abatement throughout both buildings.
The district has previously constructed new wings at both the primary and elementary schools, a new gymnasium at the primary school and a weight room at the high school. These projects were fueled by the growth the district has experienced, with roughly 100 new students enrolling every year.
“We’re not really a small school district anymore,” Condron said. It’s time to “update facilities” and expand the middle school, he added. “We really need people to support that.”
Felmlee said the next bond issue will likely come in 2024 or 2025. That issue would focus on the high school with the proposed addition of a vocational wing, conversion of the auditorium into a music classroom and a standalone performing arts center.
Historically, these bond issues have passed with no concerns from the district, Felmlee said.