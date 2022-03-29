A week remains until residents across Boone County vote to fill soon-to-be open seats on their local school boards. Here’s what voters in each district can expect to see on their ballots in the April 5 board elections.
Southern Boone School District
In Ashland, five candidates are vying for two seats on Southern Boone’s board. Most are newcomers.
Long-time incumbent Barrett Glascock will attempt to secure a fifth term and is joined in the race by Emily Salter, Bradley Bartow, Michael Roach and Crystal Branch.
Ashland citizens will also vote on a no-tax increase, $3 million bond issue for districtwide improvements. Proposed renovations include resurfacing the district’s track, installing artificial turf and replacing an outdated scoreboard and sound system for Southern Boone High School’s athletic department.
Sturgeon R-V School District
Two three-year seats and an additional seat for a one-year term are coming open on Sturgeon’s board.
Board member Heather Dougherty's seat was vacated after she missed more than three consecutive board meetings, Superintendent Melia Franklin said. The candidate elected to the one-year seat will complete the remainder of Dougherty's term. Dean Jones is running for the position unopposed.
Patrick Schultz, Ben Pollock, Jill Halliburton and Kenneth Ladyman are on the ballot for the three-year seats; Pollock and Halliburton are the incumbents.
Hallsville School District
Four candidates are running for two spots on Hallsville’s board. Bryan Wildenhain is the incumbent candidate, and Shaunna Turner, Lori Wheeler and Benjamin Dawson would be new to the board.
Hallsville’s ballot will also include a $6 million bond issue for capital improvements. Projects include construction of additional classrooms at Hallsville Middle School and an athletic track. The bond issue is not expected to increase tax rates.
Harrisburg School District
In Harrisburg, incumbents Davin Stidham and Hal Fisher will attempt to secure another term on the board. Newcomer Josh Byrd is looking for his first term.
Stidham is the standing president of the board. If he is not elected, the board will vote in a new president at its first meeting after the election, an administrative assistant in the district's office said.
Harrisburg voters will also decide whether the district should enter a no-tax increase, $3 million bond issue. The money would be used to:
• Furnish an elementary or middle school library and add a computer lab
• Remodel the west wing and cafeteria of the district's north campus, which holds elementary and middle school students
• Pave the Harrisburg High School parking lot
• Renovate the high school’s kitchen
Centralia Public Schools
Centralia School Board President Brian Bostick is running against Jacob Heimer and Dwain Shelton for one of two spots on the board.
If Bostick is not reelected, a new president will be selected at the first board meeting after the election, Vanessa Ridgel, district accountant, confirmed.
Centralia residents will also vote on a $10 million bond issue for renovations and repairs for new and existing district facilities. It is not expected to increase the district’s tax levy. No specific projects are listed on the ballot, but an administrative assistant at the district's board office said updates will be made across the district.
Columbia Public Schools
Four candidates are running for the Columbia School Board. Incumbent Blake Willoughby is seeking a second term and is joined on the ballot by Andrea Lisenby, Suzette Waters and Adam Burks.
The Columbia ballot will also include an $80 million bond issue, which, if approved, would be used for construction of two elementary schools, infrastructure improvements and renovations at the Columbia Area Career Center, among other projects.