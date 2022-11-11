Libby Fayette, principal secretary at New Haven Elementary School, kept her husband's service dog, Whiskey, close by during the school's 30th Annual Veterans Day celebration Friday morning.
The event, called "A Time to Remember," was one of many local Veterans Day celebrations to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. The celebration included student presentations, performances and guest speakers.
Fayette's husband, Mike Fayette, was a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and served for 32 years. Libby Fayette said he died three years ago, after he retired.
Libby Fayette said the celebration is a wonderful way to show how much veterans "mean to us to have served our country."
During the event, New Haven also presented Central Missouri Honor Flight with a $605 check. The Central Missouri Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials at no cost to them.
Leading up to the celebration, New Haven held a penny drive from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9, Principal Kristina Contrades said. During this time, students fundraised by collecting pennies with the goal of sending one or two veterans on the honor flight.
They met that goal, as the students fundraised enough money to send two veterans on the honor flight this year, Contrades said.
Central Missouri Honor Flight Director Steve Paulsell attended Friday's celebration in the school's gymnasium and thanked the students.
"We will tell that story on our next honor flight," Paulsell said about the students' fundraising efforts.
The Veterans Day celebration also included student performances of three songs that they learned in their music class. In pre-recorded videos, students answered why they think it is important to honor veterans, what the word service means to them and what the flag reminds them of.
Before the assembly, there was also breakfast for grandparents, parents or other guests of the students.
Contrades said Lenoir Woods, a partner for the event, brought 25 veterans to the celebration.
In the hallway outside the gymnasium, there were displays on the walls that featured pictures of students' family members who served in the military.
"They love pointing out who their family members are," Contrades said.
U.S. Navy veteran Bobby Crawford also gave a speech during the celebration to speak about his military background and show his appreciation to the students, staff and families in attendance.
"Seeing my brothers and sisters in here that served alongside with me," he said, choking up. He wiped a tear from his eye. "It gives me great pride."
Crawford later said the celebration highlights the service and sacrifice of veterans and "hopefully inspires another generation to serve."
Crawford served in the Navy from 1986 to 1990 aboard the USS South Carolina (CGN-37), a nuclear cruiser that has since been decommissioned. He currently serves at the Truman Veterans' Hospital to help veterans get services they want or need.
"It's an amazing feeling that people honor veterans who have served before and those that are serving," Crawford said.
New Haven student Dominick Rodriguez, 11, attended the celebration with his great-uncle and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Willy Perkins. Perkins said he served in the Marines from 1973 to 1978. He was in the artillery for about three years. In 1976, he was stationed in Yorktown, Virginia, to guard over a nuclear warhead site.
"I think it's wonderful they do stuff like this," Perkins said.
Contrades said she thinks it is important for the students to understand the significance of why Veterans Day is celebrated.
"This is just one way we can celebrate what our many servicemen and women have done for our country," Contrades said. "The kids can give back, too."