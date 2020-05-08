When public schools in Columbia went online in March, Kristen Kennedy decided her two children would follow the color-coded schedule she taped to the wall.
“Every minute was sort of outlined with what subjects they would be working on,” Kennedy said.
Soon, she and her husband, Xander, realized it wouldn’t be quite so simple. The plan was complicated by a lack of control over lessons and their unexpected work responsibilities.
The children became frustrated by the unpredictable routine, and everyone was overwhelmed by the competing obligations.
Nearly two months into the adventure, Kennedy now sees flexibility as the key to teaching children at home.
As Columbia Public Schools and others remain closed during the pandemic, hundreds of parents have become substitute teachers in addition to working their day jobs from home.
Over time, some have learned to cope successfully while others have become discouraged and cannot wait for the school year to end.
Here’s the way the typical scenario has unfolded:
- Lessons begin optimistically with a structured routine and a strict time schedule.
- That gradually breaks down into a patchwork of informal lesson plans where parents are just glad to accomplish something every day.
- Finally, the families figure out a strategy that usually includes a checklist of daily possibilities, knowing that some days the children might just want to sleep in.
Early on, Tiffany McGee, a Columbia lawyer and mother of two boys, decided on a routine of healthy breakfasts, workout regimes and study. Now, she feels lucky if Grant and Cameron have completed anything they set out to do in that day.
“I’m at the end of the day gasping for air between their schedule and my schedule,” McGee said.
Katie Gaebler, who teaches fourth grade at Columbia Independent School, has seen a similar pattern of adjustment.
“I was getting a lot of feedback from parents in the beginning, and I think everyone was very stressed out and very overwhelmed,” she said. “But we’ve definitely gotten into a routine, and everything is working well for the most part.”
School setup
When Columbia Public Schools closed March 18, teachers began sending study packages to elementary school students, while middle school and high school children were given more leeway.
In early April, CPS allowed Columbia middle and high school students who were passing their spring semester classes to terminate their classwork, although they were encouraged to continue if they wished.
Columbia Independent School also put an e-learning model in place, with more relaxed guidelines for lower grades and scheduled lessons for middle and upper school students.
Teachers at nearly every school have been assisting students via the internet. Learning platforms like PowerSchool, Schoology, PLATO and ConnectEd have become the primary tools for education. Communication takes place through Zoom or Google Hangouts on digital devices.
For parents working from home such as Jessica Hardy, who has two daughters, a loose routine has developed. The girls, Erin and Alex, act independently with daily choices about what to achieve. But the routine has gone through several iterations before finally settling into a workable plan.
“We’re not really asking the world of them,” Hardy said.
Now the girls get up at a specific time, eat breakfast, get dressed and work on CPS-provided packages. They move on to independent reading, have recess and lunch, watch videos from their teachers, have time outside and complete a few chores. The day ends with an optional art, music or STEM project.
At the McGee house, the two boys are held accountable for their assignments from Columbia Independent School, but sometimes they have to stop and take a break.
“I think we’re all just afraid that we’re not doing enough,” Tiffany McGee said.
Figuring it out
During the pandemic, parents are discovering how well their children adapt as independent learners.
Palwasha Khan, a doctoral student at MU, has let daughter Alaina, 13, and son Raamiz, 12, carve out their own comfortable work spaces and decide the size of their workload. Because everyone has to compromise, Khan said she tries to be understanding.
“I don’t want to get upset with them for not doing, you know, what I’m struggling with doing,” Khan said.
Their learning is probably down to 25% of what it used to be, she said, but she’s found a way to be OK with that.
“I don’t know if it’s making us all more productive,” she said. “But I do know that it’s helping us survive.”
Similarly, when Hardy’s children celebrated Earth Day in April by removing invasive honeysuckle for an hour, she was both surprised and amused by her 8-year-old’s reaction.
“OK, that’s it. I’m done helping my community,” Erin told her mother.
With time, children have become more relaxed around technology. Marjorie Dorimé-Williams, an assistant professor at MU, said her son, 9, and daughter, 7, have started to introduce themselves to people during her Zoom meetings.
“It is sort of funny to see how quickly the kids have adjusted to some of that technology,” she said. “Now, they’re like Zoom experts. They’re like, ‘No, no, no. This is what you do.’”
Parents do sometimes struggle to become familiar with subjects their children are learning, and some, like McGee, have sought extra help from teachers.
“The math is taught differently, and I’m just at a loss,” she said.
Finding a quiet spot in the house for Kennedy’s work as a school counselor has been another challenge.
“The other day, I had to go and film a lesson in my car,” she said.
To keep children engaged, parents say they often introduce new diversions. The McGees have “Time for Kids” to learn about current events, including the coronavirus outbreak. The Kennedy kids are learning Spanish, and Hardy’s daughters are painting and cooking.
Maureen Harris, who has home-schooled her four children, 6 to 16, for seven years, said she tried to turn their home into a school at the beginning. But it didn’t work for children to sit at desks while she lectured in front of the room.
Harris now turns everyday activities into learning experiences, such as balancing a checkbook or playing Monopoly. She understands parents’ fears about failing their children as teachers but said they should focus on making the time together meaningful.
“Your job is to be who you are and to love your children and teach them as you love them,” she said.
Coming to terms
Parents in teaching roles have been reassuring themselves that this is an unprecedented situation, perhaps even an opportunity.
“I try to remind myself that it’s not like we’re alone,” Hardy said. “Everybody else is doing this.”
Support systems are available for nearly all parents working their way through the maze of lessons. The primary ones are schools themselves, and teachers seem to be aware that each family’s situation is different.
“I think that parents have really stepped up to help their child and support their teacher as well,” Gaebler said. “And I’ve really appreciated all of their help and patience as we’ve gone through this.”
Parents also say they are grateful for how accommodating teachers are and that they appreciate their talent and experience.
“They want their teacher back so badly because they’re tired of me,” McGee said about her children.
Co-parents are trying to maintain consistent teaching routines in both homes. Dorimé-Williams and her ex-husband share parenting, and they have brief meetings to bring each other up to speed before the children swap houses.
“We always want to make sure that we’re both on the same page, that we’re both aware of what’s going on,” she said.
Some families, such as the Kennedys, have grandparents helping out. They are learning to code from their grandmother, who is staying with them.
As a counselor, Kennedy often gives families this advice when dealing with frustration:
“The adults in the child’s life have to be a thermostat, not a thermometer,” Kennedy said. “We all have to be flexible right now. We all have to give ourselves grace, give each other grace and understand that this is different. None of us asked for it, and we’re all figuring it out together.”