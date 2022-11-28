 Skip to main content
After school programs work to close pandemic-driven achievement gaps for students of color

After school at Centro Latino de Salud

Elementary-aged students hop out of Anna Jones' car and race inside to avoid the rain. They head into an unassuming yellow brick building. It’s the home of Centro Latino de Salud and it's also where the kids get free transportation to and from almost every day after school.

The kids dump their backpacks around the room, and for a while they blow bubbles, play the piano and generally make themselves comfortable. They shout and play, their voices rise and fill the room until Jones shouts "it's time for tutoring!"

Anna Jones, left, helps Jonah Ortiz

Centro Latino After School Program Coordinator Anna Jones, left, helps Jonah Ortiz with his reading on Oct. 25. She first writes a word, and he must read it and draw a picture of it. Ortiz's three siblings also have participated in Centro Latino.
Charlotte Ortiz, center, reads a book at Centro Latino

Charlotte Ortiz, center, reads a book on Oct. 25 at Centro Latino de Salud after school. The after school program is available to kids of all backgrounds K-12. One of the program's goals is to increase high school retention rates as well as increase the rate of Latinos entering higher education.
Dream Tree Academy students interview founder Raymond Hall

Dream Tree Academy students interview founder Raymond Hall, left, for an audio activity. They weren't afraid to ask tough questions. "I love every moment of it. I have fun in there," Hall said. "And the kids have a good relationship with me, they make fun of me, you know, I always get grilled by the kids. That's what we do. I'm like Uncle Ray, basically."
