In the war of the pennies, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School was the victor.
Students at the school in northeastern Columbia raised $1,241 over nine days in January for the Heart of Missouri United Way.
The classes were in a competition with each other to see which would raise the most money. The winning classes were Katey Lawrence’s first grade class and Olivia Zacharias’ third grade class.
The competition was dubbed the "penny wars.” Students brought in change, typically pennies, though second grade teacher Amy Waldron said the students could “sabotage” other classes by bringing in nickels, dimes, quarters and bills. A few students, she said, even brought in $20 bills.
“It was fun watching the kids sabotage their friends and siblings’ classes,” said Waldron, who oversaw the project in her role as chair of the community involvement committee at Alpha Hart.
Waldron — who spent every day after school counting the change so that the tally could be read the next morning in the announcements — said she expected $500 at most.
The winning classes got a pizza party, United Way bookmarks and a chance to take a group photo with Waldron and Heart of Missouri President Andrew Grabau.
Waldron had ordered a giant laminated check from Amazon a few days before and written on it with an Expo marker.
“I’ve always wanted one of these,” she said.
Grabau asked Zacharias’ class whether they recalled getting a bag of books last year and, after a bit of remembering, the children nodded yes. He told them the money they raised would be used to provide even more students with even more books. Every student in the first and second grades at Alpha Hart received a small drawstring bag with four books for them to keep.
Waldron told Grabau how much her and her students appreciated and loved the books, especially since they were new and hardback.
The bag of books is part of the Read Across Columbia Initiative, which aims to provide students with books that they may keep and add to their home libraries.
Grabau said the program is for elementary schools within Columbia Public Schools that have higher free and reduced lunch rates and lower third grade reading proficiency scores. He works with the Daniel Boone Regional Library and MU to ensure they are the “best books available for the kids.”
Grabau said the best part of working with elementary schools is seeing kids help other kids.
“They’re creating a culture of giving and giving back,” he said.
Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.
