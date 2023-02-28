In the war of the pennies, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School was the victor.

Students at the school in northeastern Columbia raised $1,241 over nine days in January for the Heart of Missouri United Way.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you