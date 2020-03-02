Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School’s assistant principal received recognition for her work, winning an Outstanding Assistant Principal Award on Sunday.
The Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals gives awards each year at its leadership conference. Kyra Yung, who has been at Alpha Hart Lewis for two years, won for her work in the Northeast region.
“I do what I do every day for our kids, and in a way, it’s just honoring who they are,” Yung said Monday about her award.
This is the second year in a row that a Columbia Public Schools assistant principal has been recognized with this award.
Rock Bridge Elementary’s assistant principal, Morgan Neale, won the award in 2019. She voiced her congratulations this year with a tweet to Yung.
Alpha Hart Lewis Principal De’Vion Moore, teachers and a school counselor — as well as an assistant principal from another district — all nominated Yung for the award.
Yung said people in her life encouraged her to seek a leadership position. Her friends, family and coworkers thought it would be a perfect role for her.
“Every day I wake up and set out on a mission to make a difference,” she said.
Yung said she always knew she wanted to become a teacher. As a young student, she would play school at home after a day of learning.
She received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Central Methodist University in 2012 and then became a sixth grade teacher in Glasgow, Missouri. While she taught sixth grade, she received a master’s of education in educational leadership and policy analysis from MU.
Yung taught sixth grade for two years and then became a preschool teacher for a year while she worked on receiving her educational specialist degree from MU.
After teaching preschool for a year, Yung became a K-12 principal for Glasgow. She then finished her specialist degree and became certified as a superintendent, although she never served in that role.
During her time as a principal in Glasgow, her husband was working and living 280 miles away in Peoria, Illinois. After two years of living apart, Yung moved to Peoria and took a job teaching kindergarten.
Two years ago, she moved back to Columbia to accept an assistant principal position at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School, where she strives to build relationships between both students and faculty. She said her students are what she loves most about her job.
If there is a discipline issue that comes up with a student, she said she works to find the best possible solution that will help the student.
“I believe God puts you where you need to be and I am blessed to be where I am today,” she said.