De’Vion Moore, principal of Alpha Hart Elementary School, will be recommended to become the next assistant superintendent for elementary education for Columbia Public Schools, according to a district news release.
Moore will be recommended to the Columbia School Board on Monday. If the board votes to approve hiring Moore, he will start July 1. Jill Brown, who has held the position since 2017, announced earlier this year she is leaving the district.
He has almost a decade of experience in the district and has worked as a principal, assistant principal and learning specialist, according to the release.
Moore — who played running back for the Missouri football team from 2008 to 2011, leading the Tigers in rushing in 2010 — earned three degrees from MU: a bachelor of arts in political science, a master’s in education and an educational specialist degree, according to the release. He is working on his dissertation for his doctorate in education at William Woods University.