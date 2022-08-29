A revised public engagement policy will be voted on by the Columbia School Board on Sept. 12.
The policy includes the new procedures for public comment, which were amended during the Columbia Public Schools Policy Committee meeting Monday evening. The vote to send it to the board was 6-1, with Blake Willoughby, board member and chair of the committee, opposing.
Prior to the vote, the committee amended the public comment section to reduce initial limitations and clarify procedures. The first of these amendments states that public comment will take place before any board discussion and vote.
The largest change from the current policy is a 30-minute limit to public comment. Currently, there is no limit to the public comment portion of board meetings.
The policy committee meeting did not include a public comment session. Even so, 12 community members attended to hear the policy before it went to the board. The policy has the potential to change future board meeting participation.
Renee Carter, who attended the meeting on behalf of Race Matters, Friends, is the lead of the organization’s CPS Education Committee. She said the limit will result in the district not receiving feedback from those who cannot participate in the meetings.
“The board needs to hear from the community,” Carter said. “But so does the public.”
The policy only applies to public participation during board meetings, but the public can still engage with the board in other ways.
While the time limit remains unchanged in the policy, the way time can be used during meetings was amended.
Before, the proposed policy limited public comment to action and agenda items. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass motioned for an amendment to strike this requirement so there is still space for general “school-related” matters. Comments regarding agenda items will be prioritized, with general school-related matters heard if time permits.
Snodgrass also proposed an amendment to change the requirement of pre-registration for public comment to “registration, in advance or up to the time of the meeting.”
Board member Katherine Sasser, who supported the amendment, said the requirement to pre-register may make public comment inaccessible to some members of the community. By broadening this language, the committee would provide an in-person alternative to advance online registration.
If approved, the new policy would also prohibit an individual who has spoken at two consecutive meetings from speaking at a third “to facilitate broader engagement.” An individual would only be allowed to comment once during a meeting. Public comment will be still be available in writing, in person and online. Individual comments remain limited to three minutes.