A revised public engagement policy will be voted on by the Columbia School Board on Sept. 12.

The policy includes the new procedures for public comment, which were amended during the Columbia Public Schools Policy Committee meeting Monday evening. The vote to send it to the board was 6-1, with Blake Willoughby, board member and chair of the committee, opposing.

