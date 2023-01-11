 Skip to main content
'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers

'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers

Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.

No day is the same in Alofs’ classroom. She integrates geometry with art and lets kids dig through dirt to learn about compost. She puts her all into each lesson, determined to help students learn and thrive in the classroom.

Ann Alofs assists, from left, Jynitra Washington, Clarestan Dietzel and Sommer Jones

Ann Alofs assists, from left, Jynitra Washington, Clarestan Dietzel and Sommer Jones as they build their “elf transpiration systems” on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at West Boulevard Elementary School. West Boulevard is a Title I school, which means that at least 40% of students come from low-income backgrounds.
Niall Blomquist, left, and William Anderson Jr. use a piece of string and a cup

LEFT: Niall Blomquist, left, and William Anderson Jr. use a piece of string and a cup to create an “elf transportation system” on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at West Boulevard Elementary School. As they worked, Blomquist and Anderson Jr. realized that by piercing a smooth plastic straw through their cup for the string to run through, their transportation system would move faster. RIGHT: Materials available to students as they built their “elf transportation system.” The underlying lesson of the activity was about friction, and how the students could increase or decrease it using different materials available to them.
A sign advertises Columbia Public Schools’ need for substitute teachers

A sign advertises Columbia Public Schools’ need for substitute teachers on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 outside West Boulevard Elementary School.
Download PDF ‘Inappropriately certiﬁed’ courses taught by teachers with one year of experience rise at CPS
Ann Alofs shows a picture of her family

Ann Alofs shows a picture of her family during a lesson on making inferences on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at West Boulevard Elementary School. Title I schools require more of teachers to address student needs, Alofs said. These needs may include a need for more targeted instruction, a lack of supplemental learning resources or, according to Alofs, trauma due to poverty, parental incarceration or the loss of a parent.
Students talk in a group during a lesson on making inferences

LEFT: Students talk in a group during a lesson on making inferences on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at West Boulevard Elementary School. RIGHT: Clarestan Dietzel, left, and Lux Payne, center, raise their hands during a lesson on making inferences on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at West Boulevard Elementary School.
