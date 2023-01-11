'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers

Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.
No day is the same in Alofs’ classroom. She integrates geometry with art and lets kids dig through dirt to learn about compost. She puts her all into each lesson, determined to help students learn and thrive in the classroom.
But teachers like Alofs are finding it harder to be innovative as their time is spread thin by a substitute teacher shortage.
Nationally, the number of employees in K-12 education is shrinking, while the need for them continues to grow. Columbia Public Schools feels this, and classroom teachers have borne the brunt of the substitute shortage repercussions.
With fewer substitute teachers available, teachers are taking on more on top of their already heavy workloads. The added responsibilities especially weigh on teachers at schools with higher-needs students.
Because of burnout, these teachers transfer to other schools or quit altogether. This leaves vacancies for newer, less experienced teachers to fill — and sometimes vacancies don’t immediately fill.
“It is very stressful,” Alofs said. “Teachers come in sick because they don’t want to put out their colleagues.” Or teachers needing a mental health break can’t take one, she said, because they know there won’t be a sub to step in.
A widespread shortage of substitute teachers had been building for years by the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the country were unable to cover teacher absences 20% of the time in the 2018-19 school year, according to the Frontline Research Learning Institute, which provides research and resources about education.
The shortage crested during the pandemic.
In his Dec. 12 presentation to the Columbia School Board, Superintendent Brian Yearwood said the substitute fill rate last school year was 69%. In December, the rate was at 73.8%. The goal, he told the board, was to reach 80% by the 2026-27 school year.
In Columbia, everyone — teachers, administrators and parents — recognizes this is a problem.
Subbing in for the sub
While a number of solutions have been introduced, including lowering certification requirements, two key ways to address this remain higher pay and expanded support.
In November, as an attempt to attract subs, the Columbia School Board approved an increase in the standard base pay of substitute teachers from $85 to $90 a day. Substitute teachers who have a teaching certificate — subs are required to have only a substitute teaching certificate — also saw an increase from $90 per day to $100 per day.
Also to address the shortage, in June the Missouri legislature passed Senate Bill 681, which lowered the requirement for substitute teaching certificates from 60 college credit hours to 36 hours. The bill also did away with a 550-hour per school year substitute limit for retired teachers. The limit will go back into effect in July 2025.
Before that happened, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had already made the substitute certification process easier for those who did not meet college credit-hour requirements by approving a 20-hour online training as an alternative. This was done during the pandemic and was made permanent Oct. 19, 2021.
April Ferrao, president of the Hickman High School PTA, said that as a parent she was not happy with the state’s decision to lower the requirements. But she acknowledged schools needed “bodies in classrooms” to be able to continue serving students.
“I’m not a big fan of this,” Ferrao said. “I can be 18 years old and spend 20 hours online and go sub in a classroom.”
Despite these efforts, public schools in Columbia with higher needs — such as Alpha Hart Lewis and Blue Ridge elementary schools and Lange Middle School — have a harder time filling teacher absences. The district calls these schools with lower substitute fill rates “premier buildings.”
All of the priority elementary and middle schools listed on the district’s website are Title I schools. This means at least 40% of students in those schools come from low-income backgrounds. It also means those schools receive state-administered federal funds to address student needs for more targeted instruction and lack of supplemental learning resources.
To incentivize substitute teachers to fill the absences at premier schools, the district offers an additional $20 for a full day of substituting in them.
Alofs, whose school, West Boulevard Elementary, qualifies as a Title I school, said premier schools require more of teachers because of the student needs. From her perspective, among the most important of these needs is working with students who have experienced trauma, perhaps because they come from poverty, have a parent incarcerated or have lost a parent.
“Teachers who are not going to have to juggle the complexities of children who are living in poverty are not having to think, ‘Where am I going to get (them) school supplies?’ and ‘How am I going to build the background experience that other children are going to just naturally bring with them to school?’” she said.
There is no question that these factors make learning more challenging — and that the pandemic has added to this.
“Every teacher right now is feeling like we’re trying to keep all these plates spinning in the air,” Alofs said, “and it’s an impossible task.”
Adding more plates to juggle
When a substitute cannot be found for a classroom, other teachers have to step in. When needed, they spend their planning period substituting, leaving less time in a day to plan their future lessons.
The schools that have the highest needs for substitutes tend to also be the schools where teachers are already addressing needs other than learning.
Alofs said she has observed over almost 30 years in the district that some Title I schools tend to have higher turnover. This means teachers are more likely to leave to move elsewhere, leaving vacancies that may be filled by newer teachers.
“Inexperienced teachers are more likely to teach at high-poverty schools,” said Se Woong Lee, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy analysis at MU.
While this is common nationwide, he said Columbia Public Schools tries to mitigate this by frequent rezoning — altering school attendance areas after annual board-mandated reviews. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said this is mainly the case when opening new school buildings. Rezoning does not equate restaffing, she said, but it does help mitigate additional hiring.
Lee said teachers tend to go from Title I schools to those with less concentrated numbers of students from marginalized populations.
When veteran teachers leave, the most experienced remaining teachers bear the responsibilities of leading departments and school activities. As the pool of experienced teachers within a school shrinks, more of these obligations are put on fewer teachers, which can lead to burnout. This has become a bigger concern since the pandemic.
“All of the (effects of the pandemic) walk in the door in these little tiny, human bodies,” Alofs said. “Not only are we trying to catch them up, but we’re trying to do that while we’re rebuilding this thing called public education ... and it’s not an easy juggle.”
The added strain has been felt across the district, including high schools.
Susie Adams has taught social studies at Battle High School since it opened in 2013. Adams said she stays there for its tight-knit community but recognizes the challenges of teaching at a school that requires more resources.
“Students that are from low income have higher needs, and sometimes that just causes burnout with people,” Adams said.
Noelle Gilzow, president of Columbia Missouri National Education Association and a science teacher at Hickman High School, said this is especially true for younger teachers who are not prepared to teach at a higher-needs school.
Still, these are schools that often see more vacancies, and newer teachers may be the solution to otherwise unfilled teaching positions.
Creative solutions to vacant classrooms
At the beginning of the school year, Baumstark said all core teaching positions were filled, and Columbia Public Schools had not felt the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage. This did not include high school elective courses such as Spanish.
Some core classes at the secondary level are being taught by permanent substitutes. At times, elective teachers may be asked to travel to fill a need at another building. Yet, for other core classes that were at risk of being left without a teacher, more creative solutions have been put in place.
At Battle High School, two student teachers are teaching a math class after a new position was added but no permanent teacher could be secured. The two student teachers alternate days; one takes on the role of the host teacher while the other learns.
Shelli Adams, director of school improvement at Columbia Public Schools, said both student teachers are seniors in college.
“This is a very unusual circumstance,” she said.
Baumstark said this situation comes more from MU offering students the ability to take a non-traditional route rather than the district requesting it.
“We get some benefits from it, but it really is their own,” she said referring to the value for student teachers.
J Kim is a senior studying math education at MU. As a student teacher whose preparation has followed a traditional path, Kim can see both pros and cons. While Kim has had to follow the practices of his host teacher at Rock Bridge High School, who teaches Honors Pre-Calculus and an ACT prep class, his peers have had the freedom to teach their own way. Getting paid would be an added benefit, he said.
“But at the same time, I’m learning a lot from my host teacher, and they don’t get that because they’re just students teaching another student teacher,” he said.
Now that Kim has gained experience from inside the school building, he said he thinks the college education classes have not adequately prepared him for the realities of student needs — those things beyond lesson plans.
“Teaching is the easiest part of being a teacher,” Kim said. “It’s classroom management, dealing with parents … that’s the hard part.”
The number of people pursuing teaching careers has declined for years. According to the Pew Research Center, bachelor’s degrees in education made up 4% of all undergraduate degrees issued in the 2019-20 school year. This was a drop from 8% almost 20 years earlier, in the 2000-01 school year.
So, just as it eased requirements for substitute teachers, DESE is also trying to expand the pool of eligible permanent teachers by lowering the requirements for initial teaching certificate exams.
In June, the Missouri State Board of Education approved a change to the qualifying scores of all initial certification exams, except for elementary education, to allow those who score one to four questions below the qualifying score to still receive a certificate as long as they had a 3.0 grade point averange in college. The State Board already expanded the allowed number of missed questions for elementary school teachers in April, according to board documents.
“A slight change to the qualifying score on all initial certification exams could add over 550 certified teachers a year to the workforce,” one of the documents stated.
Nancy Latham, executive director of the Council on Teacher Education and associate dean of undergraduate programs at the College of Education at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, calls these “Band-Aid approaches” that only enhance the problem by creating a short-lived teacher workforce.
“Teachers that are less prepared are 25% more likely to leave the field quicker,” Latham said. “Wherever they go, they’re going to go in and they’re only going to last two to four years before they cycle out.”
The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission delivered its report to the State Board in October. The report noted that in 2020-21 in Missouri, 44% of newly hired teachers left in their first three years in the classroom and about 54% left within the first five years. This was a noticeable increase from 36% who left within three years in 2019-20, suggesting that newer teachers were the most impacted by the pandemic.
A field in need of change
Missouri is not alone in its efforts to bring more candidate teachers into the field to counter the shortage. States across the country are lowering exam qualification scores or getting rid of some requirements altogether in hopes of recruiting more teachers. Although Latham may disagree with the recent lowering in qualification scores of initial certification requirements, she agrees that increasing the number of teachers, both permanent and substitute, is necessary.
To do that, teaching has to become more enticing as a job, she said.
Latham said the teacher shortage has come as a result of multiple factors snowballing. From allowing less qualified teachers into the classroom to falling behind in wage improvements, teaching has become less attractive while the education system has expanded what it asks of teachers.
“We’ve decided that the schools need to be the nutrition provider and the counselors and the social workers and the parent trainers,” Latham said. “(The pandemic) was just a breaking point, it really was.”
The State Board of Education recommended a statewide raise in teacher starting salaries to $38,000 and increased funding of programs that have been shown to help recruit and retain quality teachers as part of its 2023 legislative priorities. Columbia Public Schools is already above the recommended starting salary with $40,250 for this school year.
“It’s not just about wages. ... It’s not just about retirement and benefits that need to be solid,” Latham said. “But it’s also about funding classrooms and funding materials and funding what they need, so it’s not coming out of their pocket.”
From her perspective, courageous leadership in government is necessary to fundamentally change the way education is funded and how its carried through to allow teachers the freedom to teach and be creative.
“We know how to do it right,” Latham said. “The funding and the support is not there to do it.”
Missourian reporter Maggie Trovato contributed to this article.