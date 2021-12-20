Andrea Lisenby has filed to run for Columbia School Board, campaigning for one of two open seats in the April 5 election.
Lisenby is a national program director at Big Tree Medical. As a mother of three, Lisenby said she brings experience with CPS special education programs, the CPS gifted program and traditional classroom settings.
If elected, her goals for the board are to increase transparency and communication with parents, teachers and principals.
“I want to bring together families, teachers and the administration for the common goal of helping each student reach his or her academic potential,” she said.
Lisenby has previously been quoted by the Missourian as encouraging CPS to resume in-person classes at an Oct. 12, 2020, School Board meeting.
She currently has one child attending a private school as advised by medical professionals because of concerns that masks would negatively impact a preexisting language delay, though she intends on enrolling him in CPS schools in the fall.
Lisenby said she developed relationships with teachers and other parents through PTA involvement that she wishes to continue as a member of the board. Lisenby said she wants to use those relationships — and develop others — to inform her on how the board can support families and teachers.
Running for the school board is something Lisenby said has been on her mind for about 10 years, and she felt that the timing was right.
“I think that Columbia Public School District has great potential to do great things, and I look forward to having that opportunity to be a part of that,” she said.
The two seats up for election are those of Blake Willoughby and Della Streaty-Wilhoit. The School Board has seven members. Members serve for three years and are not paid. Lisenby will be joined on the slate by John Criswell, Suzette Waters and Willoughby.
Filing for candidacy is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St. Tracy Davenport, board secretary, can be contacted to set up a filing appointment at 573-214-3416 or tdavenport@cpsk12.org.