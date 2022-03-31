This is the third of four profiles about candidates for the Columbia School Board, in ballot order.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Andrea Lisenby had to get creative. She had three kids at home, and online classes were a struggle.
By summertime, she was hard-set on keeping the kids active through months of isolation. Now, when she looks back at a time that was once stressful, it’s with a smile.
The turnaround came with bike riding, she said. “We would either all go as a family and take a picnic, or sometimes Noelle and I would just ride our bikes and talk about recipes.”
Noelle, a sixth grader at Gentry Middle School, is Lisenby’s oldest child. Her 2020 pandemic summer consisted of mask-sewing, the memorable bike rides and crafty assignments from Mom and Dad. An audiobook almost always played in the background of the family’s kitchen, which remained boisterous through the difficult months. All these memories are captured in a photo book Lisenby dedicated to the time.
“We made the most of it,” she said. “We didn’t like having nothing to do, but we figured it out.”
Lisenby, 41, is a full-time mom, and for as long as she can remember, an uneventful day has been a rarity.
“I don’t sit still. I run around,” she said. “We’re not ‘sit down’ people.”
Now, the Columbia parent intends to put her energetic nature to use by securing a spot on the Columbia School Board. Two seats are up for grabs in the April 5 election.
Strengthening district relationships
Lisenby is confident her active approach to life will translate well on the board when it comes to building relationships. She’s involved in local parent-teacher associations and has heard concerns from teachers and parents across the district. This supplies her with a range of experiences to help serve students, she said.
Mainly, Lisenby wants to foster a stronger relationship between the district and Columbia parents.
“We need to find avenues for them to be heard,” she said. “We need to be smart about how that message is delivered so that it’s useful and not venting.”
She views increased communication as a first, important step. Shortcomings in communication have caused division in the district that could be healed, in part, by the board explaining its decisions more clearly, she said.
“Strong leaders will make good decisions for the right reasons and communicate them effectively,” Lisenby said.
Lisenby also seeks to strengthen teacher support. Since filing for candidacy, Lisenby said teachers she’s met with have reported feeling a disconnect from district administration.
Teacher Kara Kolostov has had a handful of conversations with Lisenby about how the board and district can increase support. Kolostov teaches special education at Beulah Ralph Elementary School, and Lisenby’s daughter Logann is in her class.
“She’s so willing to go to teachers and listen to teachers,” Kolostov said.
Lisenby often participates in class parties and activities. She loves helping out around the classroom because she enjoys seeing her children in their own environment. One time, she taught a lesson on brushing teeth.
“She had this really cool tiger puppet that had teeth, and the kids all came up with a toothbrush and brushed the tiger’s teeth,” Kolostov recalled. “That was really engaging for the kids.”
Turning academics around
Lisenby values academic success, and she wants to see the district improve learning and test scores.
“Columbia used to be a model district in the state of Missouri, and I would like to see us return to that position,” she said, adding declining test scores were declining before the pandemic.
The pandemic and virtual learning contributed to learning loss, and that needs to be made up, Lisenby said. She identified smaller class sizes, more teacher aides and longer lesson times for English, math, science and social studies as possible solutions.
Lisenby’s son, Jaxon, is a kindergartner at Christian Chapel Academy, a private school in Columbia. Jaxon has been in speech therapy because of issues with word articulation. The family decided he would learn best in a mask-less environment.
She said putting him in a smaller class has given him the opportunity to learn faster — he already has a handle on reading. Lisenby and her husband, Kyle Lisenby, plan to send him to public school at Rock Bridge Elementary School in the fall.
Mask-less learning, bond issue
Throughout her campaign, Lisenby has voiced support for mask-less learning and said masks have widened the gap for struggling students. She also acknowledged her personal opinion isn’t important in her responsibility as a board member, but rather what’s best for students.
Mask use has been controversial in the district and at past board meetings this school year. Jen Wheeler, Lisenby’s former employer at Big Tree Medical, thinks Lisenby can handle tough conversations at meetings in a respectful way.
“She would be extremely professional, and even in heated debates, even if another board member or someone of the public said something unkind,” Wheeler said.
One thing all the candidates can come to an agreement on, Lisenby said, is their support for the $80 million school bond issue on the ballot. She is most excited for renovations to the Columbia Area Career Center planned if the bond issue passes. She thinks the updates would allow students to get more use from the career center when preparing for their lives post-graduation.
“The more we can expand and utilize these resources, the better,” she said.
Lisenby also supports the return of school resource officers to some district schools. She thinks SROs, with appropriate training, could be valuable and are “good role models for some kids who need that.”
Lively nights at home
Quiet evenings don’t exist at the Lisenby home, which buzzes with family energy on school nights.
Lisenby cooks dinner, helps out with homework and starts running baths before bedtime. She said she’s lucky if there’s time at the end of the night to chat with her husband for a few minutes.
Lisenby has a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She and her husband met there as microbiology lab partners during their freshman year. He is a dentist in Moberly and formerly owned Plaza Dental Group in Columbia with his wife.
A lot of the couple’s time and energy goes into their fourth grader, Logann. The 10-year-old has a genetic condition so rare it doesn’t have a name, Lisenby said. Logann experiences global developmental delays and has an Individualized Education Plan, the goal of which to lay out the instruction, supports and services she needs at school.
“Unless you’ve been through the process personally, you probably don’t fully understand what that entails,” Andrea Lisenby said. “It’s lengthy.”
Her identity as a parent and candidate revolves around supporting other families. Whether it’s talking out struggles related to the IEP process or hashing out differences of opinion, she wants to be there for all parents.