Applications for people interested in finishing out a resigning member's term on the Columbia School Board are being accepted through May 31.
Regardless of who fills out the term, the seat will be up for election next spring. Members on the seven-member board serve for three years and are unpaid.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. May 31.
Applications may be obtained and submitted electronically or in person. Electronic submissions should be emailed to Noël McDonald at nmcdonald@cpsk12.org.
Applications processed in person are by appointment only. In-person appointments may be made by emailing McDonald or calling (573) 214-3416.
No applications or appointments will be accepted May 29, because the district will be closed for Memorial Day. Otherwise, the district's Aslin Administration Building, 1818 W. Worley St., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The School Board will review applications. A special session will be held June 7 to interview applicants. Whoever is appointed will serve starting at the full board meeting June 12.