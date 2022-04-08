The Army Ants, Columbia's FIRST Robotics Competition team, will compete in the FIRST Championship in Houston in two weeks.
The team qualified for this world championship by winning the Chairman's Award, the highest honor awarded during competition season, at the St. Louis regional competition. The award recognizes a model team that best represents the purposes and goals of FIRST. They will compete for the national Chairman's Award at the FIRST Championship.
FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an international organization that gives students the opportunity to learn about robotics and engineering innovation while engaging in problem-solving, teamwork and technical skills.
The Army Ants is raising funds to help with travel expenses for the championship. The team had raised $1,400 of its $10,000 goal on GoFundMe as of Friday morning. On the team's GoFundMe account it says: "We want to make travel affordable for our students so we can all go and compete as a team!"
"It's very expensive to attend the championship," said Kevin Gillis, a lead mentor for the team. "To start with, we have to raise $5,000 for the registration fee."
Gillis won the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award for mentoring at the St. Louis regional competition.