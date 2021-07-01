The Army Ants, a Columbia robotics team, won the Design Award in the FIRST Global Innovation Challenge. Made up of 35 high school students, the Ants have won awards on the local, regional, national and now global level.
The 12 girls and 23 boys on the team include home-schooled students and students attending Tolton Regional Catholic, Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle high schools.
Every year, FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — hosts a global robotics competition in which students design, build and program industrial-size robots.
This year, because of the pandemic, teams designed innovative prototypes instead of robots. These prototypes were all created to help people in the field of health care.
Out of 900 teams, the Ants won first place in the design category of the competition. They earned the Design Award for their prototype of SPOCKS, Senior Platform for Orthopedic Compliance following Knee Surgery. SPOCKS is a device to help patients work on rehabilitation exercises after a knee replacement surgery, Ants mentor Kevin Gillis said.
The Ants created a working prototype that included a business plan, a business pitch and a basic app.
“We are planning to continue the development of our product,” Ants student leader Brent Brightwell said. “We put so much work into this product, and it has the potential to help a lot of people.”
Brightwell and his fellow student leader, Sophia Eaton, led the team in brainstorming ideas, conducting interviews, doing presentations and contacting experts to prepare for the global competition.
The SPOCKS device measures the knee’s range of motion and helps patients relearn muscle control and weight bearing with a sensor integrated into compression stockings. It’s intended to guide and encourage patients to carry out their prescribed exercise regime after surgery, Gillis said.
“It’s been a really rewarding activity,” said Anand Chandrasekhar, MU professor of biological sciences and Ants mentor. “We want to show people that this (being on the robotics team) is for everybody, and it’s something to get excited about.”