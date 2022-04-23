The Army Ants, Columbia’s FIRST Robotics Competition team, won six matches and lost four matches at the FIRST Championship in Houston this week. The team ranked 28 out of the 75 teams competing in its division.
The Army Ants were eliminated Saturday morning when they were not selected to compete in the playoffs.
"They won more matches than they lost in a very competitive playing field," said Kevin Gillis, a lead mentor for the team. "I think (the team) set out to do what they wanted to do. Just being a part of this is a lot of excitement."
The team also competed for the national Chairman’s Award, the highest honor awarded during competition season. The winner was to be announced Saturday evening.
In early April, the team took home the Chairman’s Award at the St. Louis Regional competition, qualifying for the championship in Houston.
FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an international organization that gives students the opportunity to learn about robotics and engineering innovation while engaging in problem-solving, teamwork and technical skills.