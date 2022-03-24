The cafeteria erupted in a drumroll as a group of students awaited an announcement in full anticipation.
An announcer was about to recognize this year’s top artists of the sixth annual Black History Art Contest.
As Kayziah Burgeson, 13, Corey W., 10, and Trey Kennedy, 10, had their names called out, they smiled and parents began clicking photos.
The art contest was hosted Thursday at Blue Ridge Elementary School by U.S. Cellular and the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia and highlighted influential Black icons in STEM. For this year’s contest, club members created art that honored Black historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators in celebration of Black History Month.
“It’s important that we highlight Black people, Black excellence across the science field,” said the club’s director, Flor Loya.
Loya said the event was specifically held at Blue Ridge to celebrate how their club had the strongest turnout. “They were really excited,” she said.
Winners were chosen from 10 finalists and graded on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.
Kayziah was awarded first place for her drawing of Katherine Johnson, a world-renowned mathematician. Johnson was influential for her math calculations that were critical in paving NASA’s success during the first spaceflight and subsequent spaceflights.
Corey was awarded second place for a portrait of George Washington Carver. Trey won third place for his drawing of Carver. Carver was an agricultural scientist and inventor that among other things, created numerous products using peanuts, sweet potatoes and soybeans.
Each finalist received a framed certificate, and the winners were given gift cards. After the presentations, onlookers shared celebratory sweets.
Artwork is digitally displayed at the U.S. Cellular store at 2703 E. Broadway.