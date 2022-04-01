This is the fourth of four profiles about candidates for the Columbia School Board, in ballot order.
Since March 2020, Adam Burks’ concern for his children’s education has grown more acute.
Two years ago, when COVID-19 sent schools online, Burks’ daughter, Delaney, had to begin kindergarten from home. When she started second grade at Parkade Elementary School in person this year, she was one of many students who struggled to keep up.
“I could tell you my second grader still couldn’t read,” Burks said.
This experience deeply affected Burks. He saw the need for stronger advocacy not only for his children but for all students in Columbia Public Schools. Now, the father of four is running for one of two seats on the Columbia School Board coming open April 5. His emphasis is on putting students first.
Improving district quality
If elected, Burks’ mission will be to prioritize academics and students’ needs.
“So why does the public education system exist?” Burks asked. “Does it exist to build buildings? No. Does it exist to employ people? No. It exists for one primary reason, and that is to educate.”
He said education allows students to become leaders and great people. However, he thinks the district is failing when it comes to the quality of education students receive.
“We need to address why we have a downward trend in our academics,” he said.
He pointed out state test scores have been declining over the past several years. He views this as a sign that the curriculum needs to be reevaluated. “That’s an indication that we are not focusing our curriculum on the appropriate topics,” he said.
Earlier in the campaign, Burks’ vision for the district gained the attention of Luke Neal, a former candidate for the Columbia School Board. They became friends, and Neal organized a fundraiser for Burks’ campaign in March.
“He doesn’t sugarcoat things, tells it like it is, which I think is an important quality for somebody serving on a school board,” Neal said.
Other supporters include coworkers from MidwayUSA, where he is a safety and facilities manager. Coworker Kevin Neville said Burks is diligent about safety.
“I know that will transfer well for kids in our community if he was on the School Board,” Neville said.
Meeting accommodations In addition to their daughter, Burks, 40, and his wife, Melody Burks, have three sons; all four attend public schools. Burks said he struggled to get his 12-year-old son, Wilson, necessary accommodations for his education.
Wilson uses a wheelchair because of a hip disorder and qualified last year for a 504 plan, which is a plan developed for students with disabilities to make sure they get the accommodations they need in a successful learning environment.
However, the initial application process for the 504 plan took longer than anticipated. Burks’ frustration grew.
“We couldn’t get anybody to call us back, and when we would finally reach somebody, they told us it was the wrong person to call,” he recalled. “All of those negative interactions made us very frustrated parents.”
Now, Burks is concerned for other families that may have less time and fewer resources than he does. For him, it’s an example of a way that the public education system is failing to meet the needs of students and supply resources required under federal law.
And it was another personal experience that prompted him to run for School Board. Although he thinks the 504 process is flawed, Burks views it as something that can be corrected through policy.
“So the way that the IEP (Individualized Education Program) and 504 program is run is not the School Board’s responsibility,” he said. “But the policy that manages those programs is a School Board responsibility.”
Rebuilding lost trust
Burks, who grew up in Harrisburg, has a bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia College and a master’s degree in business from William Woods University.
He sees building community partners through communication as an important duty of a School Board member. “We’ve lost a lot of trust in our community, which is sad because it’s a great system, so we’ve got to repair those things,” he said.
The role of a board member is that of a communicator, Burks said. In that light, he sees a need for in-person conversation. He supports providing transparency on what the board achieves and why it makes the decisions it does.
He thinks a board member should be present in the community and the schools, talking with parents and other citizens and “being the PR person.”
Keeping, helping teachersIn addition to putting students first, Burks wants to champion quality teachers. He was able to connect with students and staff as a volunteer firefighter in the Boone County Fire Protection District. He admires Columbia teachers and said working with teachers at Parkade has been one of his favorite parts of his experience with the schools.
“That’s when I get to go in and play firefighter with the kids,” he said.
Burks is concerned about educators and staff leaving the district and thinks the board needs to figure out what can be changed to keep them.
“We have great educators in our backyard, and we lose them,” he said. “So, what can we do to keep them here, and what can we do to keep our current staff here?”
He sees providing teachers with more structure as part of his plan to strengthen staff support. An example he gave was encouraging a focus on teaching the four core subjects — math, science, reading and social studies — before teaching the “cool, flashy things.” He thinks too much change in the ways students are taught comes at the expense of what they are learning.
Burks supports approval of the $80 million school bond issue, which would be used for a range of capital projects around the district. He thinks it’s important to keep up with, and invest in, the district’s aging buildings.
He also favors a return of school resource officers to schools. Having SROs present is a way to increase community trust, he said, and a way law enforcement can create a positive impact on students’ lives. He said the program has good revisions and training, and he wants the community to know about them.
“It’s required for all of their police officers, which is how to handle highly volatile or extremely stressful situations, such as a disturbance, a fight or somebody with mental illness,” he said.
Strategic leadership
If elected, Burks would push for a system that allows the board to direct the superintendent more efficiently.
“The School Board needs to give the superintendent clear direction on where they want the School Board to go or the school to go,” Burks said.
He described what he thinks district leadership looks like now: “When it comes to down to leadership, strategic planning and vision of where the district needs to be, we’re failing.”