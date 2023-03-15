“Hello, my name is John Potter. I have three kids at CPS.”
This is Potter’s standard introduction when he speaks during the public comment section of Columbia School Board meetings. He’s spoken at so many board meetings since the fall of 2020 that if you’ve attended one, you’ve almost certainly heard him.
Potter began attending meetings because he disagreed with Columbia Public Schools’ decision to continue online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once students were back in the classroom, he kept going to protest mask mandates.
Since pandemic-related measures have largely disappeared, Potter has taken on identity-based targets. Last month, he called out the district’s new Library Speakers Consortium — which aims to have half or more of its speakers be women and people of color — labeling it “discrimination.”
Running on the slogan “Let’s Get Back to the Basics,” Potter wants the district to return to how it used to be before diversity, equity and inclusion efforts “took off.”
‘Only going to be a couple of weeks’
Potter said that when his children — eighth grader Sydney, fourth grader Stella and second grader Simone — were learning from home, their household started to spiral. It started when the district sent students home with tablets.
“It was like sending our kids home with crack,” he said.
His children became addicted to the tablets, he said, and a month and a half into online learning, he and his wife, Megan Potter, “were pulling our hair out.”
On top of helping his children with online learning, which Potter said was “not his wheelhouse,” he took COVID leave from his job at Central Missouri Countertops, where he has worked for the past 20 years installing countertops or working in the shop.
He started talking with other parents and found they were experiencing the same virtual learning challenges.
“That’s when I started (petitioning) the school to say, you know, open up the school for people that are willing to take the risk to get their kids educated,” Potter said. “I said it in plenty of School Board meetings that the fear they were putting on the children and the online learning, all that, we’re just going to have mental, you know, issues, and anxiety was starting to build and all that stuff.”
Standing outside the district’s Aslin Administration Building for “two or three hours” twice a week for months, he collected about 550 signatures from parents wanting their kids back in school, he said.
This led to the creation of his first Facebook group, Citizens of Columbia Urging Leaders for Full-Time, In-Seat Learning K-12.
Tara Arnett, a parent of two children in the district, said she was part of the original in-seat group Potter orchestrated. She became aware of Potter “as he built his advocacy,” Arnett said.
“He’s just passionate,” Arnett said. “I appreciate people that are passionate and can’t be swayed and can’t be bullied … Even though people don’t agree with him, he keeps going.”
Although Arnett didn’t petition outside of the administration building, she wrote letters to the board and spoke during board meetings urging that children not have to wear masks.
The content on Potter’s Facebook group for in-seat learning began to change when kids went back to school. He said it started with masking and then “issues with BLM (Black Lives Matter) signs and puberty lessons,” came up, so he created his current group, CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency.
‘He’s definitely growing confidence’
Shamon Jones, Potter’s campaign treasurer and a former candidate for Boone County Recorder of Deeds, said he has grown throughout the campaign.
Jones and Potter went to middle school together, and she reached out to Potter when she saw he was running for School Board. Jones offered to help him with his campaign because she saw his “dedication and consistency” during the pandemic.
At the candidate forum hosted by the Boone County Pachyderm Club, a Republican group, Jones said she was impressed by Potter’s ability to acknowledge positive things the district has accomplished.
Jones said she liked that Potter was able to discuss “the growth that he had saw and the transparency that the School Board was starting to do.”
She said she thinks Potter’s dedication, curiosity and passion are qualities that will help him if elected.
“He has been active and will continue to be active just to share that information,” Jones said. “Whether it’s the good or the bad.”
‘Science has been wrong a lot’
Potter has spoken less at School Board meetings since the public comment policy changed this past September to require advance registration. But during the pandemic, he often commented more than once in a single meeting.
At a March 2021 board meeting, Potter said some of the organizations the district was taking COVID-19 advice from had not earned “the trust.” By keeping masks on children, they would be living in a world of fear, he said.
“If we trust the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on this, I don’t know when we’d be taking them (masks) off,” Potter told the board.
He went on to say he doesn’t like “that ‘trust science’ thing” and “science has been wrong a lot” throughout history. Some examples he gave of wrong science were “world flat, sun revolves around the Earth.”
Potter told the School Board he’s not a scientist, “just a regular guy who watches a lot of zombie shows and movies that relate to apocalypse and what not.” He said he knows scientists are consulted during the movie-making process and urged board members, “Let’s just think outside the box.”
In a recent interview, Potter said he recalled going home after the meeting and telling his wife, “I don’t know why I brought that up,” referring to zombie movies.
Complaints with district approaches
Potter said he takes issue with the messages he believes the district is teaching teachers about oppression.
When asked his definition of oppression, Potter first said, “I don’t really know what my definition is because I base everything off of the way they (the board and the district) explain it.” Later, he said he defines oppression as “keeping a certain group of people” or an individual “down or keeping people down for selfish reasons.”
Potter said district leaders present privilege and oppression in several ways, but he said they base their definition on the “oppression matrix,” which was a chart shown at a district Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Work Group during the 2019-2020 school year. In the chart’s first column, there was a list of social identities. In the last column, it explained the different types of oppression associated with that identity. The chart has a variety of names but is also known as a Social Identity Matrix.
“You can be equitable without teaching somebody that they’re from an oppressive class,” Potter said. “... So, they’re teaching these teachers to feel bad for being privileged themselves because geographically most of the teachers are white.” He said teachers might fall into other categories beyond race, such as income class, religion and sex.
Potter said this type of thinking “rubs off on everybody,” and teachers will have biases to help certain students because they come from marginalized communities. He said the district is teaching teachers to think this way, which will result in certain students having answers provided to them.
Potter also wants the district to be transparent about its policies and procedures when it comes to students’ identities.
“I had a first grader transition in my first grader’s class,” Potter said. “And I know there’s privacy issues, and you can’t just call everybody and say ‘Oh, this kid is transitioning ...’ So I proposed that the district should send out a district-wide email to parents saying that this type of stuff could happen in their child’s class and to prepare their children for it.”
The email he proposed would not be sent every time a child transitions but would inform parents of the possibility so they can prepare their children.
Potter said he and his wife had to “ground our child in her God-given gender” after she told them about the student in her class. He said that there should be an age limit for these discussions and that in elementary school, kids could “change their clothes” and “even change their name” — but not “pronouns and sex.” That can happen in middle school, he said.
‘I want the parents to have a choice’
From December 2021 to January 2023, Potter was the central Missouri community outreach associate for Show Me School Options, which is run by the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri.
The organization’s mission is to let parents decide where their kids go to school, instead of the one “assigned to them,” according to a video on its website. It does this by giving families Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which provide money for students to attend private or charter schools and covers other costs depending on the students’ needs.
“I see education completely different than most,” Potter said. “I see public education as being a great tool for most people. But there are circumstances and situations where people want to send their kids to private school or whatever.”
He voiced similar thoughts at the first candidate forum in January when candidates were asked their view on school choice.
“School choice is important,” Potter said. “I don’t think every child should go to public school. My main priority is what’s best for the child.”