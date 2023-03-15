John Potter Portrait

“I see public education as being a great tool for most people,” Columbia School Board candidate John Potter says. “But there are circumstances and situations where people want to send their kids to private school or whatever.”

 Lin Choi/Missourian

“Hello, my name is John Potter. I have three kids at CPS.”

This is Potter’s standard introduction when he speaks during the public comment section of Columbia School Board meetings. He’s spoken at so many board meetings since the fall of 2020 that if you’ve attended one, you’ve almost certainly heard him.

  K-12 Youth Education Reporter, fall 2022

  Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism.

