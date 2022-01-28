Chris Felmlee's tenure as superintendent of Southern Boone School District in Ashland will end after the 2022-2023 school year.
"Superintendent Chris Felmlee intends to finish the remainder of his contract through the end of the 2022-2023 school year and then will be exploring new opportunities," according to a district news release last week.
In a closed session Jan. 18, the Southern Boone School Board voted 5-2 to not renew Felmlee's contract. He began serving in the position in 2013.
Members Tammra Aholt, Amy Begemann, Tiffany Clevenger, Dawn Sapp and Lyn Woolfard voted in favor of the motion; Steve Condron and Barrett Glascock voted against it, according to meeting minutes.
The news release did not include the board's reasoning. It may be related to disagreements prompted by the district's COVID-19 response, according to the Boone County Journal reporter and district parent Travis Naughton. He criticized the board in an opinion piece Wednesday for its decision to remove the district's mask mandate.
Glascock said Friday that COVID-19 wasn't the only reason but declined to expand on the board's decision.
"That may have been some of the problem, but I just think there were other things besides that," he said, noting this was not a firing, but rather a choice to not extend the contract. "I think Chris has done as good as or a better job than anyone I've seen."
Felmlee could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.